Drought expands across Nebraska,including into Lancaster County

The ongoing dry conditions have led to a large expansion of drought in Nebraska.
According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 98% of the state is now in at least a moderate drought, including all of Lancaster County. That's up from 91% last week.
Additionally, nearly 38% of the state is now in severe drought, which is more than double the 15% from last week.
The conditions are similar to what they were a year ago, except drought was lessening at this time last year rather than getting worse as it is now.
Lincoln saw only 0.03 inches of precipitation in February and has received just over an inch since the beginning of November.
The High Plains Regional Climate Center said in a tweet Tuesday that Hastings, Grand Island, Lincoln and Norfolk are all experiencing winters that are among the five driest ever recorded.
Lincoln reached a record high of 81 degrees on Wednesday.
"This is one of the driest winters I remember and reminds me of both 2002 and 2012, when we had bad droughts around here," said Justin Evertson, green infrastructure coordinator for the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
State Climatologist Martha Shulski said earlier this week that soil moisture reserves are still adequate in eastern Nebraska because the dry conditions have been more short term, but there are areas of the state where there's a lack of subsoil moisture reserves because of more long-term dry conditions.
There are some chances for precipitation over the next few days, but not much is expected in terms of accumulation. The best chance in the Lincoln area is Saturday, when the National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of rain.
12 of the deadliest disasters in Nebraska history
The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888, 235 deaths
Easter tornado of 1913, 103 deaths
Republican River Flood of 1935, 94 deaths
Braniff Airways crash in 1966, 42 deaths
Floods of 1950, 25 deaths
Blizzard of 1949, 20+ deaths
1976 Fremont hotel explosion, 20 deaths
1913 Yutan tornado, 20 deaths
Dewey hotel fire of 1913, 20 deaths
1947 Republican River flood, 13 deaths
1913 Berlin tornado, 12 deaths
Millard hotel fire of 1933, 7 deaths
1930s Dust Bowl, deaths estimated in the thousands
Cruz Manley would have celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. To honor him, his family has named March 1 "Cruz Day" and has asked friends, family and the Lincoln community to do random acts of kindness in his name.
In 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the affidavit. In 2021, another girl came forward alleging he had touched her inappropriately.
Officers found the man wearing new Husker Adidas shoes and Saltdogs shorts and stuffing items into a duffle bag filled with concession items, a garbage bag with 37 bottles of water and a tote with more clothes from both teams.
"It was just an open, welcoming home where everyone felt like they belonged," Patte Newman said. "And just — that's Alene. Just an open heart and open house, and someplace that everyone can feel comfortable."