Drought expands across Nebraska,including into Lancaster County

The ongoing dry conditions have led to a large expansion of drought in Nebraska.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 98% of the state is now in at least a moderate drought, including all of Lancaster County. That's up from 91% last week.

Additionally, nearly 38% of the state is now in severe drought, which is more than double the 15% from last week.

The conditions are similar to what they were a year ago, except drought was lessening at this time last year rather than getting worse as it is now.

Lincoln saw only 0.03 inches of precipitation in February and has received just over an inch since the beginning of November.

The High Plains Regional Climate Center said in a tweet Tuesday that Hastings, Grand Island, Lincoln and Norfolk are all experiencing winters that are among the five driest ever recorded.

Lincoln reached a record high of 81 degrees on Wednesday.

"This is one of the driest winters I remember and reminds me of both 2002 and 2012, when we had bad droughts around here," said Justin Evertson, green infrastructure coordinator for the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

State Climatologist Martha Shulski said earlier this week that soil moisture reserves are still adequate in eastern Nebraska because the dry conditions have been more short term, but there are areas of the state where there's a lack of subsoil moisture reserves because of more long-term dry conditions.

There are some chances for precipitation over the next few days, but not much is expected in terms of accumulation. The best chance in the Lincoln area is Saturday, when the National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of rain.

