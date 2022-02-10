 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drought back in the picture in Lancaster County

The dry winter has left parts of Lancaster County in the early stages of drought.

According to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, all of Lancaster County is now considered abnormally dry, with western parts of the county in a moderate drought.

Statewide, the area classified as in drought conditions almost doubled in one week, from 38% in at least moderate drought last week to 74% this week.

drought map

This week's drought monitor shows that more than three-fourths of the state is in moderate drought and all but a couple of small areas are classified abnormally dry.

Nearly 98% of the state is now considered abnormally dry, up from 92% last week.

The good news is the amount of severe drought in Nebraska increased only slightly this week, and there are no areas classified as in extreme or exceptional drought.

The culprit is a lack of precipitation, particularly a lack of snow in many areas.

The National Weather Service in Valley said Thursday that most of the area of eastern Nebraska it covers has precipitation totals that are running 1 to 1.75 inches below normal since Dec. 1. Snowfall totals in those areas are running 10-15 inches below normal during the same period, the weather service said.

Lincoln has seen less than 4 inches of snow so far this winter, its lowest amount at this point in the season since the winter of 1960-61, and more than a foot below the average snowfall total by mid-February.

Lincoln's total precipitation since Nov. 1 is just over 1 inch, which is more than 2 inches below normal. As of Thursday, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 0.01 inches of precipitation in the past 26 days.

State Climatologist Martha Shulski told the Journal Star last month that southeastern Nebraska is in decent shape when it comes to moisture reserves in the soil but that the area could really benefit from above-normal precipitation in the spring months.

Long-term forecasts at this point are predicting near-normal amounts of precipitation over the next three months for most of Nebraska.

The near-term forecast hints at a slight chance of rain Friday morning, with a better chance of precipitation as part of a larger storm system expected to develop by the middle of next week.

