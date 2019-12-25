Drop-off sites open for Christmas trees

The city will have several sites open through Jan. 21 to drop off Christmas trees. Drop-off locations:
* Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.
* Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north ballfield
* Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on North First Street
* Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive
You have free articles remaining.
* Seng Park at University Place, 50th and Garland streets
* Woods Park, 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot
All decorations, disposal bags and stands must be removed from the trees, which will be turned into mulch.
The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Again this year, Boy Scout Troop 8 will pick up trees and transport them to a drop-off site. Pick up dates are Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 1, Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 11.
The Boy Scout pick-up service is available in zip codes 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed on the lawn by 9 a.m.
The service is free, but donations are appreciated. Schedule a pickup by contacting Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.