Drop-off sites open for Christmas trees

The city will have several sites open through Jan. 21 to drop off Christmas trees. Drop-off locations:

* Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.

* Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north ballfield

* Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on North First Street

* Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive

* Seng Park at University Place, 50th and Garland streets

* Woods Park, 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

All decorations, disposal bags and stands must be removed from the trees, which will be turned into mulch.

The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Again this year, Boy Scout Troop 8 will pick up trees and transport them to a drop-off site. Pick up dates are Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 1, Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 11.

The Boy Scout pick-up service is available in zip codes 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed on the lawn by 9 a.m.

The service is free, but donations are appreciated. Schedule a pickup by contacting Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.

