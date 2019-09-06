Beginning Monday, some state driver licensing offices will have adjusted hours for a three-week period to facilitate driver license examiner training.
Some offices will have reduced hours and others will be closed on specific days. The Lincoln office at 500 W. O St., which is open five days a week, will remain open.
However, the office at 625 N. 46th St. will be closed for three days, Sept. 17-19.
Online services, such as driver’s license replacements, renewals, and address changes will remain available. Full details on the temporary adjusted opening hours and closures at locations across the state can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.