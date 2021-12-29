 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru holiday lights show at Haymarket Park now open through Jan. 20
0 Comments
editor's pick

Drive-thru holiday lights show at Haymarket Park now open through Jan. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Zoo Lights

Lighting displays of Christmas trees are seen during the Zoo Lights. This year Zoo Lights, powered by LES, ends Dec. 30. Also visit "Light the Night" at Christian Heritage, Nebraska's Drive-thru experience at Haymarket Park and the Magical Lights of Seward.  See complete list of light shows in the Family calendar.  

 Courtesy photo

Not ready to put away the Christmas lights and decorations quite yet? You're not alone.

The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, a holiday lights display outside Haymarket Park, will now remain open through Jan. 20.

The drive-thru show, set up in the Haymarket Park parking lot, features 225,000 lights synchronized to music and 500 holiday props. 

Lincoln man's map of best holiday lights a wayfinder for Christmas season

Visitors can purchase 30-minute slots to view the show, which operates 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $40 per car, are available at nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.

The show was originally set to end New Year's Day, but general manager Nikki Chipps said logistics and the show's popularity made it possible to keep it open a bit longer.

"The reception was very positive," she said.

The show has welcomed more than 3,000 visitors since opening Nov. 27. The drive-thru display also includes an appearance from Santa and his elves, photo opportunities and event space visitors can rent.

The display filled a void left when the Boys Scouts' holiday lights show at Mahoney Park went dark over 10 years ago. And given the show's success this year, Chipps expects it to return next holiday season.

Thursday is the final day for another popular lights display in Lincoln. Tickets are still available for Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. You can purchase them at lincolnzoo.org.

If you're looking for more drive-thru options, the Magical Lights show in Seward ends New Year's Eve with a rock 'n' roll-themed show. Tickets can be found at magicallightsofseward.com. In Papillion, the drive-thru display at Werner Park is open through Sunday. 

Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln 2021
Watch now: Families turned on to holiday-themed fun can check out state's largest drive-thru light show
After record-setting December warmth, change is on the way
All things merry and bright: A holiday guide to shows, music and thousands of lights in the Lincoln area

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians restore and replicate historic mosaics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln
Local

Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln

  • Updated

"Now that we’re starting to get more sightings, I’m more than willing to say we have a population," a state zoologist said of flying squirrel sightings in Lincoln. "But I’m just dying to know how they got here."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News