Drive-thru holiday lights show at Haymarket Park now open through Jan. 20

Not ready to put away the Christmas lights and decorations quite yet? You're not alone.
The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, a holiday lights display outside Haymarket Park, will now remain open through Jan. 20.
The drive-thru show, set up in the Haymarket Park parking lot, features 225,000 lights synchronized to music and 500 holiday props.
Visitors can purchase 30-minute slots to view the show, which operates 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $40 per car, are available at nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.
The show was originally set to end New Year's Day, but general manager Nikki Chipps said logistics and the show's popularity made it possible to keep it open a bit longer.
"The reception was very positive," she said.
The show has welcomed more than 3,000 visitors since opening Nov. 27. The drive-thru display also includes an appearance from Santa and his elves, photo opportunities and event space visitors can rent.
The display filled a void left when the Boys Scouts' holiday lights show at Mahoney Park went dark over 10 years ago. And given the show's success this year, Chipps expects it to return next holiday season.
Thursday is the final day for another popular lights display in Lincoln. Tickets are still available for Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. You can purchase them at lincolnzoo.org.
If you're looking for more drive-thru options, the Magical Lights show in Seward ends New Year's Eve with a rock 'n' roll-themed show. Tickets can be found at magicallightsofseward.com. In Papillion, the drive-thru display at Werner Park is open through Sunday.
Watch now: Families turned on to holiday-themed fun can check out state's largest drive-thru light show
All things merry and bright: A holiday guide to shows, music and thousands of lights in the Lincoln area
Photos: Great Christmas lights in the Lincoln area
6800 Marcus Road
Watch Now: 7300 Carson Road
2430 Dorothy Drive
3305 N. 63rd
Watch Now: 3305 N. 63rd St.
701 Indian Hills Drive
4111 Loveland Drive
6234 Franciscan
5521 Pawnee
Watch Now: Lights at 6234 Franciscan
11320 N. 144th St., Waverly
6157 Blackstone
5810 S. 88th St
740 N. 56th St.
3330 Whitlock
9350 Whispering Wind Road
2765 Arlington Ave.
1705 Devoe Drive
Tower Square
Phillip Wagoner's Lincoln Lights map
