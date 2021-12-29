Drive-thru holiday lights show at Haymarket Park now open through Jan. 20

Not ready to put away the Christmas lights and decorations quite yet? You're not alone.

The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, a holiday lights display outside Haymarket Park, will now remain open through Jan. 20.

The drive-thru show, set up in the Haymarket Park parking lot, features 225,000 lights synchronized to music and 500 holiday props.

Visitors can purchase 30-minute slots to view the show, which operates 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $40 per car, are available at nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.

The show was originally set to end New Year's Day, but general manager Nikki Chipps said logistics and the show's popularity made it possible to keep it open a bit longer.

"The reception was very positive," she said.

The show has welcomed more than 3,000 visitors since opening Nov. 27. The drive-thru display also includes an appearance from Santa and his elves, photo opportunities and event space visitors can rent.