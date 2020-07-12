Drive-thru fair timing coincides with changes in unemployment requirements

Enter the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, which is hosting its second drive-thru fair. The intent of the career fairs is to provide information to people about businesses that are hiring.

At the last event, 500 cars came through and picked up information. This time, 500 packets will be available at each location, with information from more than 50 employers.

Attending the career fair can be used as one of the reemployment activities required by the labor department, Seck said.

The career fairs, traditionally aimed at getting people from part-time to full-time work with benefits, have in recent months focused on helping the thousands of people laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic, he said.

Holding them as drive-thru events — where people drive up, get a packet of information about businesses hiring, and leave — are designed to reduce social contact and thereby the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

There are a mix of part-time and full-time positions in construction, manufacturing, health care, retail, accounting, administration and call centers. There are jobs offering various shifts for parents who need to manage child care.