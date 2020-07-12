Drive-thru fair timing coincides with changes in unemployment requirements

The timing of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development’s second drive-thru career fair couldn’t have been better.
Organizers planned the event — scheduled for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations — before the Nebraska Department of Labor announced that people wishing to receive unemployment benefits will have to look for work beginning Sunday.
But now it will be particularly helpful to those collecting unemployment, said workforce development director Bryan Seck, who’s trying to get the word out after he found out about the change last week.
That’s when the Nebraska Department of Labor announced that people wishing to continue to receive unemployment benefits, including the $600 federal supplement available through July 25, must now search for work, a requirement that had been waived since March.
The requirement includes those on regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and extended benefits. Exemptions include people with a confirmed employer recall date within 112 days of their layoff, those in approved training, union members with a hiring hall and those in a short-time compensation program.
Everybody else, though, must report their reemployment activities weekly to remain eligible for benefits.
Enter the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, which is hosting its second drive-thru fair. The intent of the career fairs is to provide information to people about businesses that are hiring.
At the last event, 500 cars came through and picked up information. This time, 500 packets will be available at each location, with information from more than 50 employers.
Attending the career fair can be used as one of the reemployment activities required by the labor department, Seck said.
The career fairs, traditionally aimed at getting people from part-time to full-time work with benefits, have in recent months focused on helping the thousands of people laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic, he said.
Holding them as drive-thru events — where people drive up, get a packet of information about businesses hiring, and leave — are designed to reduce social contact and thereby the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
There are a mix of part-time and full-time positions in construction, manufacturing, health care, retail, accounting, administration and call centers. There are jobs offering various shifts for parents who need to manage child care.
Seck said people need to remain open-minded about the sorts of jobs they see themselves doing, especially since many people in the hospitality and restaurant businesses have lost their jobs.
“Much of this is to show them they can do something different,” Seck said.
