'Drastic' funding reduction worries Lincoln agencies fighting homelessness

Local homeless service providers and city officials worry a nearly 50% proposed reduction of their state funds will stop the progress they’ve made to address homelessness in Lincoln and create a bottleneck in the shelter, rehousing and prevention system.
The proposed amount of Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Funds allocated to Lincoln and passed along to the Lincoln Homeless Coalition would drop to about $387,000 next year from $714,000 last year, according to the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.
"I think that it's very likely that (reduction) will have an impact on homelessness in the city of Lincoln, and not in a positive way," City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said this week.
The funds from the state have proven essential in Lincoln's efforts to combat homelessness and the reduction comes after the homeless population dropped 25% in 2019 from the prior year, Marvin said.
Lincoln has reduced the average length of stay in local homeless shelters from 39 days in 2018 to 30 days in 2019 and developed a system that has functionally ended homelessness among veterans here, according to the city and the coalition.
City and coalition officials have lobbied state lawmakers to try to restore the funding, which was also reduced for the coalitions serving the Omaha metropolitan area and greater Nebraska.
Split evenly among the coalition's agencies who serve and house the homeless, the reduction would affect 837 Lincoln households and more than 1,200 people who are at risk of becoming homeless, Marvin said in a letter to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which oversees the state's two-year budget.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said the money wasn't cut from the homeless service funds.
Rather, in past years the state directed other unspent money from prior years into increased funding for state homeless care coalitions, and this year there isn't freed-up, unspent money to put toward those grants, LeGrand said.
"So the department is slated to allocate the maximum amount that it has legislative approval to authorize," LeGrand said in an email.
The department requested Nebraska lawmakers increase its funding for the program in 2021, she said.
Coalition members see the cut as "drastic" and believe the funding drop-off could undo the progress made, said coalition chair Leah Droge, who works at the domestic violence shelter Friendship Home.
With increased funding in prior years, agencies were told to expand services to meet needs, Droge said.
"The need isn’t going to change, even though the dollar amount is," she said.
Without it, there's less money to help get individuals into their own apartment through rapid rehousing services. That in turn means longer stays for the next-in-line at shelters and ultimately fewer beds for those seeking to get into a shelter, Droge said.
And those compounding problems affect the funds available to do outreach to those who are the hardest to house and also prevent homelessness by helping people at risk of losing their housing make their rent, she said.
With fewer dollars, the city won't have as many successes, and that could hurt Lincoln's perception with federal programs that award money based on performance, city and coalition officials said.
Coalition members are optimistic lawmakers can help them, but they haven't had a lot of time to work on the issue since learning of the decision in December, Droge said.
"We’re just trying to get out ahead and figure out solutions," she said.
