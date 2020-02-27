'Drastic' funding reduction worries Lincoln agencies fighting homelessness

Local homeless service providers and city officials worry a nearly 50% proposed reduction of their state funds will stop the progress they’ve made to address homelessness in Lincoln and create a bottleneck in the shelter, rehousing and prevention system.

The proposed amount of Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Funds allocated to Lincoln and passed along to the Lincoln Homeless Coalition would drop to about $387,000 next year from $714,000 last year, according to the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.

"I think that it's very likely that (reduction) will have an impact on homelessness in the city of Lincoln, and not in a positive way," City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said this week.

The funds from the state have proven essential in Lincoln's efforts to combat homelessness and the reduction comes after the homeless population dropped 25% in 2019 from the prior year, Marvin said.

Lincoln has reduced the average length of stay in local homeless shelters from 39 days in 2018 to 30 days in 2019 and developed a system that has functionally ended homelessness among veterans here, according to the city and the coalition.