Downtown Lincoln mural spreads the word: 'We are in this together'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Paige Duncan got the idea to turn the brick wall on the west side of Saro Cider into a community mural after spotting a post on Instagram late last month from a shop in Lincoln Park in Chicago.

Alice & Wonder, a clothing store, was inviting people to sign the wall at Heritage Bicycles.

Right Way Signs had painted “We’re in this together” on the side of the bike/coffee shop, with a Chicago flag in the middle, and left the rest of the wall blank for people to write their own message. They tagged it #BYOM (bring your own marker).

"I thought it was a great message," Duncan said, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.

So last week, on a day with beautiful weather, she and her husband, Jonathan Henning (who own the cidery and tasting room on the east edge of downtown with three others) and their two kids power-washed the wall, painted it white and added black words in the middle: "We are in this together."

On April 1, Saro Cider shared a photo of it on Instagram, saying, "Add to our wall."

Empyrean Brewing Company was the first to contribute, attaching its tin logo. Then, Cosmic Eye added a sticker.