 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Lincoln library now checking out free BikeLNK passes
View Comments

Downtown Lincoln library now checking out free BikeLNK passes

{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Kids Riding Bikes 4.4

FFA members helped BikeLNK set one-day rental records in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Bennett Martin Library is now offering 10 free passes to the city’s bike-share service.

The Check Out A BikeLNK program was rolled out Monday, and allows library users to check out a BikeLNK pass — granting them unlimited 60-minute trips — and helmets for a week. The pass can be renewed once per user.

The bike-share program has 105 pedal-powered bikes and 25 electric-assist bikes distributed among its 21 downtown and campus stations — including one across the street from Bennett Martin, 14th and N streets.

A Community Health Endowment of Lincoln grant is funding the yearlong program.

For more information, go to: bikelnk.com

BikeLNK testing 20 more e-bikes in its rental fleet
Watch now: Electric scooters to make debut in Lincoln this week
Ridership down, disinfectant up for Lincoln's bike-share program
Lincoln's bike share program testing e-bikes
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News