Downtown Lincoln library now checking out free BikeLNK passes

Bennett Martin Library is now offering 10 free passes to the city’s bike-share service.
The Check Out A BikeLNK program was rolled out Monday, and allows library users to check out a BikeLNK pass — granting them unlimited 60-minute trips — and helmets for a week. The pass can be renewed once per user.
The bike-share program has 105 pedal-powered bikes and 25 electric-assist bikes distributed among its 21 downtown and campus stations — including one across the street from Bennett Martin, 14th and N streets.
A Community Health Endowment of Lincoln grant is funding the yearlong program.
For more information, go to: bikelnk.com
Sept. 11
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept 11 Taps
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.