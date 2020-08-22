Downtown Lincoln bar scene still relatively slow despite return of college students

“We’re being very cautious about it,” he said.

One event that took place Friday night was a live-streamed hip-hop show that raised funds for 1867 Bar.

Bar owner Kelsey Sanders said the event was a success, with hundreds of people tuning in to the live stream and the show going into early Saturday morning. But business at the bar itself has been slow, and that was still the case Friday night.

“We’re mainly a music venue, so not having shows is just completely killing us,” she said.

Sanders said the influx of students back in town won’t really help 1867 Bar, since they are adamant about following social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions. She said other bars that aren’t as strict are getting more business.

“These young kids want to go to those bars where they can dance and not wear a mask and pretend like everything is OK,” she said.

Sanders said she understands that students want to have fun, but its important to still follow the health guidelines.