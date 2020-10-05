Downtown library now checking out free BikeLNK passes

Bennett Martin Library is now offering 10 free passes to the city’s bike-share service.

The Check Out A BikeLNK program was rolled out Monday, and allows library users to check out a BikeLNK pass — granting them unlimited 60-minute trips — and helmets for a week. The pass can be renewed once per user.

The bike-share program has 105 pedal-powered bikes and 25 electric-assist bikes distributed among its 21 downtown and campus stations — including one across the street from Bennett Martin, 14th and N streets.

A Community Health Endowment of Lincoln grant is funding the yearlong program.

For more information, go to: bikelnk.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.