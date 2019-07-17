The Down Syndrome Association for Families is hosting a pizza and ice cream social and swim party Saturday to kick off its annual fundraising walk.
The social and swim party will be from 5-7:30 p.m. at University Place Park and Uni Pool at 49th and Garland streets. The ice cream social will be from 5-6 p.m. and the swim from 6-7:30 p.m.
The event will kick off the 18th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Oct. 5. Association members, friends, family and the general public are invited.
The annual walk is the main awareness and education event in Lincoln — drawing more than 1,600 attendees — to celebrate individuals with Down Syndrome and show the critical role they play in the community.
The walk is the association’s main fundraiser.
Proceeds support an array of programs and resources for individuals with Down Syndrome and their parents.
For information, go to ds-stride.org/dsafstepup.