Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver humanities lecture in Lincoln
Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver humanities lecture in Lincoln

Renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln on Sept. 22.

The lecture will be presented by Humanities Nebraska and the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues and sponsored in part by the Duncan Family Trust.

Goodwin won the Pulitzer Prize for her book, "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II."

Her book, "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln," was awarded the Lincoln Prize.

Goodwin is seen frequently on national television as a panel participant, interviewee and contributor. 

A Humanities Nebraska fundraiser will be held before the free public lecture. 

