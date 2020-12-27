Don Walton: This will be an especially welcome new year

A new year.
2021 arrives on Friday to great expectations.
One of them is that it won't be 2020 anymore.
This year is doomed to be remembered as the year of the great pandemic with its awful toll of death and disease, its isolation and overhanging cloud of dread, its economic destruction.
But history will also remember this year's dramatic presidential election that moved America off a path that might have taken us into new, uncharted and perhaps even hazardous or perilous territory during the following four years.
Post-election developments this year may provide just a taste.
We will return now to a more familiar path that has been followed by both Republican and Democratic presidents, beginning in late January.
What are our New Year's wishes?
An end to the COVID-19 plague, of course.
A swift and successful vaccination process.
Human, spiritual and economic recovery.
And the rest is gravy.
* * *
Great news that Congress has appropriated $11.2 million to begin planning and design for a new USDA agricultural research center at UNL's Innovation Campus with UNL's thanks to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Watch Now: Nebraskans urged to get COVID-19 vaccinations, ignore social media chatter to the contrary
But Nebraska lost a whole decade in acquiring a USDA presence on the campus that would have jump-started and already fueled 10 years of growth and development by now because of the politicized destruction of congressional earmarks that funded a whole range of worthy projects in the state.
We had no roads-to-nowhere, no frivolous earmark projects here.
Ben Nelson, Nebraska's Earmark Man, had federal funding headed UNL's way a decade ago with some $10 million in earmarks locked down for design and planning of a proposed $60 million ag research center at the campus focused on renewable fuels and water resources conservation and management.
"If earmarks are barred, then this project won't happen," the late Prem Paul, who was UNL vice chancellor for research and economic development at the time, warned when politicians decided to turn earmarks into a political weapon for partisan gain.
"If this project is not funded, or is delayed a long time, our development of Innovation Campus will not be as fast," Paul said.
And that is exactly what happened.
"Congrats! This is great news," former University of Nebraska President J. B. Milliken tweeted last week from Austin, where he now is chancellor of the University of Texas System.
Milliken worked hard to help get congressional earmark funding for Innovation Campus when he was in Lincoln.
And UNL and the state lost 10 years waiting for this ag research project.
* * *
Finishing up:
* At 3 a.m. following an end to last week's snowfall, I was awakened to the scraping of shovels outside my window. Workers were clearing the parking lot and adjoining alley. The wind chill was one degree. Life is uneven, but these guys — and those who show up in the alley in frigid temperatures before dawn to empty the trash bins — deserve to be much higher on the pay scale.
* President Trump's ongoing stream of dozens of pardons for a colorful cast of characters and perps, some of whom would be the shady figures in a crime family film — and, look, even a few of the triggermen — apparently ain't done yet.
* Two dozen days ahead before the presidential inauguration; it may be a long and winding road.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon