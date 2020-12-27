Don Walton: This will be an especially welcome new year

But Nebraska lost a whole decade in acquiring a USDA presence on the campus that would have jump-started and already fueled 10 years of growth and development by now because of the politicized destruction of congressional earmarks that funded a whole range of worthy projects in the state.

We had no roads-to-nowhere, no frivolous earmark projects here.

Ben Nelson, Nebraska's Earmark Man, had federal funding headed UNL's way a decade ago with some $10 million in earmarks locked down for design and planning of a proposed $60 million ag research center at the campus focused on renewable fuels and water resources conservation and management.

"If earmarks are barred, then this project won't happen," the late Prem Paul, who was UNL vice chancellor for research and economic development at the time, warned when politicians decided to turn earmarks into a political weapon for partisan gain.

"If this project is not funded, or is delayed a long time, our development of Innovation Campus will not be as fast," Paul said.

And that is exactly what happened.

"Congrats! This is great news," former University of Nebraska President J. B. Milliken tweeted last week from Austin, where he now is chancellor of the University of Texas System.