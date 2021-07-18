Don Walton: Senators will test their climbing skills before hitting Kilimanjaro

Nebraska's legislative mountain climbers are planning a practice session before the journey up Kilimanjaro in November.
"A test run," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says.
They're going to gather for a trek up Bomber Mountain in the Wyoming Bighorns during Labor Day weekend.
Its peak is not as high as the majestic mountain in Africa, but the idea is to test the climbers and their gear before their great adventure.
Kilimanjaro measures up at 19,341 feet; Bomber Mountain is listed at 12,840 feet.
Five state senators are signed up for the adventure: Brewer, the retired and decorated U.S. Army colonel and captain of this ship, along with Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.
At Kilimanjaro, they'll be heading uphill in a group of about 14 climbers, including a TV crew from Texas.
Current plans are to leave Nebraska for the great adventure on Nov. 9 and return Nov. 24. They'll be on top of the mountain on about Nov. 18 or Nov. 19.
The trip originally had been planned for September, but was moved ahead in order for the senators to participate in a special session of the Legislature that will tackle the explosive task of redistricting, tentatively convening on or about Sept. 13 and lasting up to two weeks.
Redistricting is just a hill to climb on the way to the legendary mountain that awaits in Tanzania reaching more than three miles up in the sky.
* * *
Sen. Tony Vargas is the latest member of the Legislature to bid for a House seat. He's going after Rep. Don Bacon's competitive 2nd District post.
Former Sen. John Cavanaugh, the father of current Sen. John Cavanaugh, previously won that metropolitan Omaha seat as did former Sens. Peter Hoagland and Brad Ashford.
Last year, former Sen. Kate Bolz was a candidate for the 1st District House seat held by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but was defeated by an energized Fortenberry campaign. There's informed chatter that another state senator will challenge Fortenberry next year.
Doug Bereuter, a former state senator, held that eastern Nebraska seat for 25 years.
Western and central Nebraska's seat in the House is held by Rep. Adrian Smith, a former state senator.
And U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer served in the Legislature before her election in 2012.
A pathway to Congress is open for members of the Nebraska Legislature.
And now Sen. Brett Lindstrom will try to open a legislative path to the governorship, too.
* * *
A quick, and admittedly incomplete, glance at legislative Twitter accounts shows Sen. Megan Hunt and Sen. Adam Morfeld with strong followings and Vargas rising.
But no fellow senator can touch Sen. John McCollister with his 53,800 followers, a base built largely on his outspoken Republican opposition to Donald Trump when he was president.
Hunt weighs in with 32,700 followers and Morfeld has 14,500.
Vargas counts 8,018, and perhaps more by the time you read this.
Finishing up
* Sen. Tom Briese says he intends to introduce legislation to limit the number of casinos in Nebraska "and likely (provide) some criteria for their placement." With voters approving casinos at licensed horse tracks, there's a sudden interest across the state in building racing ovals.
* A Texas federal court ruling to call a halt to DACA is bad news for Nebraska, which has benefitted economically and energetically from the arrival of young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally when they were children.
* As it prepares to conduct a webinar analyzing President Biden's proposed 30 by 30 conservation plan, the Center for Agricultural Profitability at UNL says "one of the most important of the report's core principles is the pledge to honor private property rights, honor existing voluntary stewardship efforts by private landowners and build on existing land and water conservation programs."
* It's a good thing we don't require a 60% majority vote to elect a president.
* Trev Alberts knows how to make college hockey work. So, how about adding Husker Hockey and building a new hockey arena in the Haymarket? I know of one NU regent who has wanted to do that for some time.
* FYI: Garth Brooks has gotten two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. As he launches this summer's concert tour that includes a no-doubt loud and boisterous crowd in a packed Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, he told Billboard: "For me, the most important thing is what happens after that in (whatever) city. Did everyone come out of it OK?"
* A column about Nebraska football in The Oklahoman written by Berry Tramel provides a reminder that "the Huskers tried to back out of a Sept. 18 game on OU's Owen Field" and should prompt Nebraska to recognize that it needs to do something spectacular to salute the Sooners at Norman in conjunction with that game to at least try to recover some honor.
