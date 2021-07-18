Don Walton: Senators will test their climbing skills before hitting Kilimanjaro

Nebraska's legislative mountain climbers are planning a practice session before the journey up Kilimanjaro in November.

"A test run," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says.

They're going to gather for a trek up Bomber Mountain in the Wyoming Bighorns during Labor Day weekend.

Its peak is not as high as the majestic mountain in Africa, but the idea is to test the climbers and their gear before their great adventure.

Kilimanjaro measures up at 19,341 feet; Bomber Mountain is listed at 12,840 feet.

Five state senators are signed up for the adventure: Brewer, the retired and decorated U.S. Army colonel and captain of this ship, along with Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

At Kilimanjaro, they'll be heading uphill in a group of about 14 climbers, including a TV crew from Texas.

Current plans are to leave Nebraska for the great adventure on Nov. 9 and return Nov. 24. They'll be on top of the mountain on about Nov. 18 or Nov. 19.