Don Walton: Saluting Nebraska native Gene Budig

* As 2021 legislative redistricting approaches with its fundamental requirement to create districts of equal population, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon reminds us of the uneven distribution of population in this rural state: Sen. Megan Hunt's district in mid-town Omaha comprises 6.5 square miles; his western Nebraska district contains 17,000 square miles.

* Now probably is a good time for all of us to begin writing a daily journal for the benefit of future historians: We are in the midst of a pandemic with a long way yet to go and about to experience a presidential election whose results might be rejected by a president and, if so, then what?

* Chuck Hagel, looking ahead: "It's up to us. We're so much better than what we're showing today."

* Down, but not out: Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld immediately renew their effort to legalize the use of medical marijuana in Nebraska after the Nebraska Supreme Court erases the issue from the 2020 ballot.

* Downer of the week: "If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to COVID, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even toward the end of 2021," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

* But the sun is shining once again in our town and we're back in the 80s; life is good.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

