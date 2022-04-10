Don Walton: Prison sentencing reform failure marks 2022 Legislature

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No prison sentencing reform?

Really?

That might be viewed as the most disappointing outcome of this legislative session if you measure it strictly in terms of big opportunity missed.

Everyone absolutely can disagree over exactly what and how much change is needed, but some carefully structured sentencing reform would appear to be vital not only in terms of gaining some control over Nebraska's runaway prison population growth, but also in terms of potential rehabilitation of lives and ultimately in terms of public safety.

Couldn't more prisoners who are not dangerous be released early on supervised parole and be held accountable instead of serving out their terms and returning to their communities unsupervised and fundamentally unchanged?

Couldn't that have been managed carefully and safely?

That would seem to be in the interest of the state, prisoners who need an opportunity to try to change their lives under supervision and the taxpayer who pays for new prisons and additional prison space. But that's a hot potato in the political world where one of the calling cards is "tough on crime."

There wasn't a strict partisan dividing line in the Legislature on this one; eleven Republicans voted to end the filibuster waged by opponents, including five who are completing their two-term limit at the end of the year.

And that latter number might be a hint of some of the change that may be coming to the Legislature after this November's election.

***

Bob Schrepf, who was the bold and outspoken editorial voice of the Lincoln Star for 13 years, helped shape the political and civic life of our city in the 1970s before he moved on to Connecticut and the Hartford Courant.

There are leaders and completed projects in Lincoln today that Bob helped nourish along the way with his eye on progress and a strong commitment to equality and justice.

And give him bonus points as an animal-lover.

His was a full life, with exotic foreign travel, weekends of baseball and Broadway in New York City, trips to Cape Cod and the Rocky Mountains, Nebraska Boys Night Out baseball gatherings at Yankee Stadium prompted by Bob Kerrey and a return to his hometown to live his final years with lifetime friends.

With other friends scattered everywhere now -- as my phone and email traffic during the past week can attest.

The Yankees played his Red Sox in New York this weekend; there would have been trash talk.

Or did he have the last word when "Sweet Caroline," the Red Sox seventh-inning anthem, was played at his memorial service in Lincoln?

Well done, Bob, a life richly lived.

Finishing up

* A lobbyist's count of this year's legislative filibusters: 23 cloture (end debate) motions filed on 16 bills this session.

* Sen. Steve Erdman was surprised by the decline of legislative support for his proposed consumption tax this year. It garnered 23 votes at first-stage floor consideration in 2021, but only 19 this year. Some senators quietly abandoned the proposal.

* Big legislative session for Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, leading the way to major tax reduction with a supporting assist from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, and for Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who guided the Appropriations Committee's budget package to enactment with the assistance of his multi-faceted committee.

* So much change coming in January: a new governor and a new Legislature, probably more conservative, potentially with a filibuster-proof conservative majority following the departure of a handful of moderate Republican leaders who sometimes stood as a firewall.

* It's an odd and historical election year in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District: a May 10 primary election to choose the nominees for the November general election; then a June 28 special election to name a congressman or congresswoman to serve out the last six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's current term; then the Nov. 8 general election to choose the winner of a new two-year term. And, to add to all the oddity, the sentencing date for Fortenberry in Los Angeles in the wake of his conviction on federal charges related to illegal foreign campaign contributions also is June 28.

* A couple of biggies at second-stage floor consideration on Monday as the Legislature heads for the wire: the bill to allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit; a casino gambling implementation proposal that would initially limit the advent of casino gambling to Nebraska's six existing horse race tracks, all of which are located in eastern Nebraska.

* Finished my tax forms over the weekend with a harsh reminder that I do math once a year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

