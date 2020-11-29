 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don Walton: Post-Thanksgiving virus alert; but help is on the way
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Don Walton: Post-Thanksgiving virus alert; but help is on the way

{{featured_button_text}}

Now we need to brace ourselves for the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

It is likely to appear in two or three weeks in the form of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases that potentially could overwhelm our hospitals and our health care system, all exploding a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Let's hope not.

The danger arrives along with the first sight of the gathering cavalry, those early shipments of the vaccine once health care scientists give the green light.

Governor's race in 2022 appears to be wide open

Help is on the way, although it will be wisely and carefully directed and rationed at the start.

We have learned some stuff about ourselves on this journey. Some good; some bad.

Some people respect health practitioners and science; some don't.

Some are willing to give up a little now so we can get through this as quickly as possible with as few casualties as possible and then return to all the freedoms of our normal lives.

Some people care about each other; some don't.

* * *

Lindsay Graham had some wise advice for President Donald Trump before the election.

It might be something for President-elect Joe Biden to consider, too.

Here is what Graham counseled Trump in advance of the presidential election, according to Bob Woodward as documented in "Rage," his book about the departing president:

Ricketts nixes new COVID-19 restrictions in advance of Thanksgiving

* Begin police reform and shape (and contain) it yourself through an executive order.

* Push a massive infrastructure bill through Congress.

* Restore protection for young DACA immigrants who entered the country without documentation as children when their parents crossed the border illegally.

* * *

Georgia will tell us everything about America's next two years.

A Biden presidency that helps drive some probably very-measured reform and progress, hopefully somewhat bi-partisan in nature, or deadlock, two years of standing in place, a period of endless arguing while awaiting the 2022 congressional elections.

Don Walton: Atlantic article foresees Nebraska COVID-19 nightmare

If Republicans win one or both of those two Senate seats in Georgia in January — which seems likely — and form a Senate majority, we can bet that Mitch McConnell's chief, and perhaps only, goal will be to make Biden a failed president by blocking everything he tries to do.

That was McConnell's goal in dealing with President Obama — and he bragged about it.

How about country first? Use that Republican power in the Senate to help shape legislative outcomes and make them even better; do things together; put country, not party, first.

If Democrats win both Georgia seats — which seems unlikely — Biden and Senate Democrats ought to reach out to Republicans, listen and include them, let them help shape legislative outcomes and make them better; do things together; put country, not party, first.

UNMC expert makes urgent call for mask mandate; Ricketts doesn't budge

Although political parties "may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government."

You nailed it, George Washington.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the National League of Cities. Moenning says he will focus on working with other local officials to address "shared challenges like infrastructure modernization, economic growth and energy innovation."

Ricketts says no mask mandate, readies communications campaign

* David in Overton, who described himself as "a born and raised Republican," asked Gov. Pete Ricketts during his monthly radio show "why Republicans don't separate themselves from a president like Trump who wants to be a dictator."

* An op-ed in The New York Times by Pope Francis prompted standard NYT identification policy: "Pope Francis is the head of the Catholic Church and the bishop of Rome."

* Stay safe.

Omaha woman will cast 'magical' electoral vote for Biden, Harris

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News