Don Walton: Post-Thanksgiving virus alert; but help is on the way

Now we need to brace ourselves for the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

It is likely to appear in two or three weeks in the form of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases that potentially could overwhelm our hospitals and our health care system, all exploding a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Let's hope not.

The danger arrives along with the first sight of the gathering cavalry, those early shipments of the vaccine once health care scientists give the green light.

Help is on the way, although it will be wisely and carefully directed and rationed at the start.

We have learned some stuff about ourselves on this journey. Some good; some bad.

Some people respect health practitioners and science; some don't.

Some are willing to give up a little now so we can get through this as quickly as possible with as few casualties as possible and then return to all the freedoms of our normal lives.

Some people care about each other; some don't.

* * *

Lindsay Graham had some wise advice for President Donald Trump before the election.