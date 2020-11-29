Don Walton: Post-Thanksgiving virus alert; but help is on the way

Now we need to brace ourselves for the aftermath of Thanksgiving.
It is likely to appear in two or three weeks in the form of a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases that potentially could overwhelm our hospitals and our health care system, all exploding a couple of weeks before Christmas.
Let's hope not.
The danger arrives along with the first sight of the gathering cavalry, those early shipments of the vaccine once health care scientists give the green light.
Help is on the way, although it will be wisely and carefully directed and rationed at the start.
We have learned some stuff about ourselves on this journey. Some good; some bad.
Some people respect health practitioners and science; some don't.
Some are willing to give up a little now so we can get through this as quickly as possible with as few casualties as possible and then return to all the freedoms of our normal lives.
Some people care about each other; some don't.
* * *
Lindsay Graham had some wise advice for President Donald Trump before the election.
It might be something for President-elect Joe Biden to consider, too.
Here is what Graham counseled Trump in advance of the presidential election, according to Bob Woodward as documented in "Rage," his book about the departing president:
* Begin police reform and shape (and contain) it yourself through an executive order.
* Push a massive infrastructure bill through Congress.
* Restore protection for young DACA immigrants who entered the country without documentation as children when their parents crossed the border illegally.
* * *
Georgia will tell us everything about America's next two years.
A Biden presidency that helps drive some probably very-measured reform and progress, hopefully somewhat bi-partisan in nature, or deadlock, two years of standing in place, a period of endless arguing while awaiting the 2022 congressional elections.
If Republicans win one or both of those two Senate seats in Georgia in January — which seems likely — and form a Senate majority, we can bet that Mitch McConnell's chief, and perhaps only, goal will be to make Biden a failed president by blocking everything he tries to do.
That was McConnell's goal in dealing with President Obama — and he bragged about it.
How about country first? Use that Republican power in the Senate to help shape legislative outcomes and make them even better; do things together; put country, not party, first.
If Democrats win both Georgia seats — which seems unlikely — Biden and Senate Democrats ought to reach out to Republicans, listen and include them, let them help shape legislative outcomes and make them better; do things together; put country, not party, first.
Although political parties "may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government."
You nailed it, George Washington.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the National League of Cities. Moenning says he will focus on working with other local officials to address "shared challenges like infrastructure modernization, economic growth and energy innovation."
* David in Overton, who described himself as "a born and raised Republican," asked Gov. Pete Ricketts during his monthly radio show "why Republicans don't separate themselves from a president like Trump who wants to be a dictator."
* An op-ed in The New York Times by Pope Francis prompted standard NYT identification policy: "Pope Francis is the head of the Catholic Church and the bishop of Rome."
* Stay safe.
PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.