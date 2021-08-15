Don Walton: Marijuana revenue decision may lie ahead

But if recreational marijuana sales might be authorized, the question is whether state government should be denied the potential revenue to help build a stronger university, tackle the long-delayed and hugely expensive task of correctional services reform, meet the state's health and human services needs, and address its future challenges.

That revenue distribution decision rests largely with sponsors who would draft the language of such a proposal.

* * *

Time to leave the old building.

We cleaned out our desks, boxed up material, threw away a ton of accumulated stuff, rediscovered some personal notes from decades of political leaders along with some souvenirs and toys, grabbed the laptops and computer screens, turned out the lights and headed out of the Journal Star building last week.

But first there was group pizza and then everyone outdoors for a group photo that motorists probably thought was a peaceful protest or walkout.

It's done.

A newsroom once bulging with the noise and energy of two or three dozen people has gradually been transformed into a sea of empty desks with co-workers scattered here and there.