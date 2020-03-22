Don Walton: Living with the unknown with no end in sight

We're living in a bad movie now.
And life has changed.
This is new territory with no road map to tell us where we're going or even when we might get there.
Things are going to get worse before they get better and then we'll have to begin rebuilding what is likely to be a wounded, if not devastated, economy and address the obvious fundamental shortcomings in what is a great health care system when measured solely in terms of medical talent and commitment.
Since all of this started in China in January, we had time to prepare. But we didn't and now it's worse here than it would have been and it's just beginning.
Failure in Washington has pushed the challenge to governors and mayors, from the federal government to the cities and the states.
And they seem to be up to the task, including here in Nebraska.
An impressive array of mayors recently have appeared on our TV screens to talk about the challenge and their response, including the mayors of Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago, all of whom happen to be women.
As are the mayors of Lincoln and Omaha.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been fully engaged, pushing aside everything else on his desk, making this challenge his highest priority.
"We have it totally under control," President Donald Trump tweeted in January.
"It's going to be just fine," he wrote a couple of months ago.
The Senate was in a four-day recess earlier this month when the House convened on a Saturday to rush through a coronavirus relief and response bill.
But mayors and governors and state and local officials back home were on the job.
"I'm scared," Judy of Alliance told Ricketts on the governor's monthly statewide call-in radio program a week ago.
Understandably so.
And that's partly because America is starting much farther behind than it ought to be.
Suddenly in Nebraska, property taxes are not the biggest issue.
Neither is a tight grip on state spending.
Everything has changed.
The Legislature has been summoned into emergency session beginning Monday to fund the battle against the coronavirus in the state.
The agenda is $58.6 million in emergency appropriations requested by the governor. That is state government's priority now.
Ahead lie new challenges for state lawmakers: reduced state revenue, perhaps dramatically reduced, may force a battle over funding priorities and tax equity and how to most fairly distribute the burden.
Perhaps even leading to proposals for a temporary surtax on the wealthy, an action that would come with its own consequences.
Everything is likely to be on the table now.
Doris Kearns Goodwin, the historian who perhaps knows our country best, says this is "the most disruptive event" in the nation since World War II.
At a time of recommended human separation, she said, "we need interconnectedness so badly."
Why, Goodwin asked on one of Sunday's news programs — Meet the Press — is the army "not being mobilized now" to help manage the crisis by bringing its resources and skills to bear.
It will be "up to voters to judge the president" and whether he has responded quickly enough and forcefully enough, Goodwin said, noting that it was "bungling by (Herbert) Hoover'' that prompted the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932, leading to an action-packed response to the Great Depression.
One of the great oddities today is to read that some people believe this is just another media or political hoax; it's hard to imagine being that isolated from reality.
Americans can judge for themselves, but there are some failures here.
And maybe we need to revisit our priorities when this has passed, both national and personal. This is a stark reminder that life is fragile and there are much higher priorities than the pursuit and accumulation of money.
As for now, we live with the unknown, not knowing how long our lives will be disrupted and when will this threat be over.
The best part is that it will be over.
