Don Walton: Living with the unknown with no end in sight

Perhaps even leading to proposals for a temporary surtax on the wealthy, an action that would come with its own consequences.

Everything is likely to be on the table now.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, the historian who perhaps knows our country best, says this is "the most disruptive event" in the nation since World War II.

At a time of recommended human separation, she said, "we need interconnectedness so badly."

Why, Goodwin asked on one of Sunday's news programs — Meet the Press — is the army "not being mobilized now" to help manage the crisis by bringing its resources and skills to bear.

It will be "up to voters to judge the president" and whether he has responded quickly enough and forcefully enough, Goodwin said, noting that it was "bungling by (Herbert) Hoover'' that prompted the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932, leading to an action-packed response to the Great Depression.

One of the great oddities today is to read that some people believe this is just another media or political hoax; it's hard to imagine being that isolated from reality.

Americans can judge for themselves, but there are some failures here.