Don Walton: Legislature ready to wrap it up; change ahead

One more day.
The Legislature ties a ribbon on its 2022 session on Wednesday.
That's the 60th and final day, and if it were a normal day during this legislative session, there would be a filibuster. Maybe two.
Filibusters are an important legislative tool that prevent a majority from running roughshod and unchecked. Sometimes filibusters prevent bad things from happening.
But this year sometimes they were the bad things that were happening.
This Legislature completed its essential work, but it sure wasn't pretty.
It was a short session that seemed long.
When you look at the list of senators who will be departing due to term limits, the potential for change next year is high and the early guess is that it may take the form of a more conservative Legislature in 2023.
Guess is the key word because you never know until the new senators get here and suddenly discover that they really are not bound to party, or to partisan leadership within the Legislature or to the new governor.
And that they are free to consider issues and make their own independent judgments and decisions -- unless they choose to fall in line with party or gubernatorial policy or dictate.
They are free unless they choose not to be free.
Nebraska's unique nonpartisan unicameral legislature is a gift to state senators who are free to act independently and to the citizens of the state who are not governed by party or partisan rule.
We can all look to Washington to see how well that works.
The potential for change next year centers largely on the loss of influential, independent and what might be described as moderate or less doctrinaire Republicans who often made the difference on major issues.
John McCollister, Mark Kolterman, John Stinner, Matt Williams and Robert Hilkemann come quickly to mind. All gone.
Now add in the possibility that Gov. Pete Ricketts might be positioned to appoint as many as three new senators before he leaves town just after the end of the year -- and you could safely wager that he would choose dependably conservative Republican voices.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln will be elected to Congress at a special election on June 28 and Flood, the Republican nominee, would be only halfway through his four-year legislative term if he wins. Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee, completes her final term in January.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, a Republican, may be elected attorney general in November and he would be halfway through his current four-year legislative term.
Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, also a Republican who is halfway through a four-year term, has been absent from the Legislature recently due to health challenges.
The turnover conceivably could rise as high as roughly 30 percent of the 49-member Legislature.
Change is coming -- and it could be a game-changer.
Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Tom Briese of Albion scored a big legislative victory in finally winning widespread legislative support for a large tax reduction package that had been blocked from advancement.
***
Nebraska received an A-plus ranking from the National Bureau of Economic Research and was ranked second nationally among the states for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Three states won A-plus rankings and Utah finished first.
"We avoided mask mandates, vaccine passports and lockdowns," Gov. Pete Ricketts said in reaction to the high ranking, "and instead trusted the good sense of Nebraskans to do the right thing."
Finishing up
* Personal observation: It is remarkable to watch how most senators grow into their jobs once they get the lay of the land and fully grasp their absolute independence. There are relatively new senators already seasoned and ready to move up the leadership ladder now.
* Appropriations Committee chairman or chairwoman may be the most important opening in 2023, with Sen. John Stinner a tough act to follow, although attention will focus on a new Speaker of the Legislature, assuming the departure of Speaker Mike Hilgers.
* Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan had a huge eight months; after shepherding legislative and congressional redistricting plans through a special session in September, she led the way in crafting, adjusting and pushing a massive tax reduction package through the Legislature this month -- with a big assist from Sen. Tom Briese.
* And Stinner had a banner legislative year, leading the way in a complicated budget year nourished by an overflow of state and federal revenue. Stinner and his committee stored away a billion dollars for the ups and downs ahead.
* The commercialization of college athletics is manageable, but this fan thinks the commercialization of college athletes is going to be destructive to the future of college sports, already nudging big-time college football into unattractive semi-pro territory.
* Meanwhile, they're playing tackle football in the Republican gubernatorial race now. Put on your helmets; there's three weeks to go.
