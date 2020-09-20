Don Walton: Judgeship tests whether there is honor in DC

Drama in Washington.
Does the Senate confirm a new U.S. Supreme Court justice to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg at this late hour in a presidential election year after refusing to consider Barack Obama's nomination of a Supreme Court justice when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016, nine months before the election?
Sen. Mitch McConnell, of course, did not allow even a hearing, much less a vote, four years ago. And now, of course, he is steamrolling ahead.
With coronavirus restrictions easing across state, Ricketts says it's time to return to a more normal life
The Founders no doubt would recoil at the idea of political parties controlling the Congress to the degree that we now actually refer to a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, but that's what we've got.
And both sides look out for their partisan political interests, especially in an election year.
But that does not mean there can be no honor in D.C.
This clearly would have been a moment best suited for John McCain.
But there already are moving parts as I wrap this up: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in saying no to action now; a couple more Republicans and McConnell's move is thwarted.
* * *
Last week's chat with Sen. Ben Sasse on Gov. Pete Ricketts' newest podcast is worth a listen.
Sasse, with his signature rapid-fire delivery, responds to questions about his academic career, life in the Senate, family and policy issues and focuses on his role as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Intelligence is where he says he "spend(s) most of my time."
"China is the biggest long-term existential threat," the senator said.
Sasse also sits on Judiciary, which has churned out new judges by the dozen, and Finance, where he says "any grand bargain on entitlement reform will be centered," and therefore a really good place to be.
The Senate is "especially frustrating for governors," Sasse told Ricketts, who presumably might have an eye on a future Senate seat as one of his options following the conclusion of his governorship.
The slow-moving Senate, where most members would "rather have an issue than an answer," grates on former governors who are in the business of making decisions, Sasse said.
"It takes four to six years for governors to stop being angry," he said, as Ricketts exploded with laughter.
Ricketts sought a Senate seat in 2006, winning a sharply contested Republican primary contest that also featured Don Stenberg and David Kramer, but then he was overwhelmed by Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson in the general election.
Nebraska's political landscape has changed dramatically since then.
Nelson, Bob Kerrey, Mike Johanns and Jim Exon all moved on to the Senate after being governor and three of them were Democrats. Now, only Republicans may apply.
* * *
Finishing up:
* A woman from Ainsworth told Ricketts on his call-in radio show last week that people in assisted living homes in Nebraska who remain isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic "are dying because they are lonely for their families."
* A caller from Broken Bow voiced concerns about Agenda 21; I had to look it up. A declaration calling for sustainable global development that combats environmental damage and attacks poverty.
* No fans in the stadium and thank you at least for that, Big Ten. You know that thousands and thousands would have shown up in Lincoln — with 30,000 as a tentative maximum — and we'd have been in for some heavy-duty community spread for many months to come.
* But there may be a marketing challenge looming ahead as a result of all of this: Lots of fans may come to like the comfort and ease of watching the Huskers on TV at home with a much better view and the temperature under control.
* Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, says wearing a face mask may provide better protection against the virus than a vaccine. And President Trump scoffs, suggesting it is better to depend on "herd mentality." Or something like that.
* Omaha and the metropolitan 2nd District are getting some love from Democrats as they eye that congressional district's electoral vote. Coming to Omaha on Saturday: Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris.
* A salute from Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska, to Republican Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon for co-sponsoring legislation to protect pregnant workers rights.
