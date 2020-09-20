Don Walton: Judgeship tests whether there is honor in DC

Sasse, with his signature rapid-fire delivery, responds to questions about his academic career, life in the Senate, family and policy issues and focuses on his role as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Intelligence is where he says he "spend(s) most of my time."

"China is the biggest long-term existential threat," the senator said.

Sasse also sits on Judiciary, which has churned out new judges by the dozen, and Finance, where he says "any grand bargain on entitlement reform will be centered," and therefore a really good place to be.

The Senate is "especially frustrating for governors," Sasse told Ricketts, who presumably might have an eye on a future Senate seat as one of his options following the conclusion of his governorship.

The slow-moving Senate, where most members would "rather have an issue than an answer," grates on former governors who are in the business of making decisions, Sasse said.

"It takes four to six years for governors to stop being angry," he said, as Ricketts exploded with laughter.