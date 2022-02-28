Don Walton: Independent collection of Republican senators headed out the door

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nebraska's Republican Party saluted departing state senators who are Republicans at an event at the Country Club of Lincoln last week and it provided a reminder of the approaching loss of a remarkable collection of independent-minded senators who were not bound or beholden to party or partisan majority or a governor who shared their party affiliation.

They acted independently in the spirit of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.

And their votes often made the difference.

Some of them may be more moderate -- defined as less extreme in dictionary terms -- than their party; but, mostly, they just chose compromise on occasion and progress virtually all the time rather than strict adherence to dogma.

Three of them, Sens. Mark Kolterman of Seward, John Stinner of Gering and Matt Williams of Gothenburg, became known as the Three Apostles, Matt, Mark and John.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha made his own independent call on every issue without leaving the foundations of the Republican Party that he once knew.

Another, Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, cast the final, decisive vote to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of legislation outlawing the death penalty in the face of enormous pressure. It was later reinstituted by a vote of the people.

It's hard to predict what new senators will do or how they will vote until they are sworn into office and begin to walk the halls of the Capitol with the full realization that they are independent of party in the Legislature and free to cast votes based on their own decisions, convictions and beliefs coupled with the knowledge they begin to acquire.

But, in terms of nonpartisan independence and personal strength, they've got some shoes to fill.

* * *

The world is beginning to look uncomfortably Biblical.

Russia invades Ukraine, China eyes Taiwan, the United States moves toward the political precipice with its bulwark of free and fair elections in dispute and we haven't even mentioned the Middle East, where passions and hatred are always stirring and the Bible points to a climatic battleground.

We don't know yet whether Vladimir Putin intends to try to occupy and restore even more pieces of the old Soviet Union or how this dangerous confrontation in Ukraine will end with Europe rumbling once again and Putin pointing to his nuclear capability now.

And we don't know whether American voters and political parties will accept the results of the next presidential election.

A stunning 70% of Republicans don't acknowledge the results of the last one, according to some recent polling. How can that be?

That's a recipe for what Donald Trump oddly, and perhaps prematurely, described as "American carnage" in his 2017 inaugural address.

But all the focus is and should be on the remarkably brave people and leader of Ukraine now.

Profiles in courage.

Finishing up

* Don't self-checkout lanes cost retail jobs for people who may really need them? Let's wait in line.

* Start the clock: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Biden on Friday. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the court by President Trump on Sept. 29, 2020 and confirmed on Oct. 26, less than a month later.

* Early chatter suggests Sen. John Arch of La Vista could be the next Speaker of the Legislature with Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, the current Speaker, favorably positioned to be elected as Nebraska's next attorney general.

* In the immediate wake of Putin's decision to attack and occupy Ukraine, Donald Trump expressed his admiration for the Russian leader as a "genius" just as he previously praised Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, who he described as "far beyond smart." Trump likes strong men, but the real one is in Ukraine, and his name is Volodymyr Zelensky.

* Rep. Don Bacon, interviewed on MSNBC: "We need to stand up to the bully, the thug. He will push further if we don't show strength and resolve."

* Gotta hand it to the Fijis for an apparently straight-faced accusation that UNL administrators punished them in the wake of bad behavior because they supported Trump.

* Committee hearings at the Legislature grind to a halt next week; hearings on pending bills provide valuable perspective and detail, but often turn into repetitive torture chambers.

* The filing deadline for candidates in the May 10 primary election is Tuesday; step right up.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.