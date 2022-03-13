Don Walton: Gun rights bill advancement big victory for Tom Brewer

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

That was a big win for Sen. Tom Brewer -- and I wonder if any other member of the Legislature could have achieved it.

Brewer has earned the respect of his colleagues, not only with his life story of military valor, but also with his hard work in the Legislature, which he pursues while combating health challenges that would have grounded most of us long ago.

Brewer, Nebraska's only Native senator, is a warrior.

He battles for his constituents in District 43, which encompasses a dozen counties in north-central Nebraska along with a slice of another.

Heck, he even climbs mountains.

All of that showed last week when he guided his "constitutional carry" gun rights bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without the need to acquire a $100 state permit through a filibuster and on a path to potential enactment.

It was a closer call than the final vote indicates: Three senators changed their votes to yes on a motion to invoke cloture and end a filibuster after the number of affirmative votes reached the required number of 33.

The bill was then advanced on a 35-9 tally.

That battle may not be over yet, with opponents raising the volume on concerns that the bill, without further amendment, could allow individuals to carry concealed handguns without any need to acquire a permit, even if it's cost-free, or receive gun safety training.

* * *

Ahead this week in the Legislature at the two-thirds mark with 20 legislative days to go:

* Monday: Debate on Sen. Tom Briese's bill to move Nebraska to year-round daylight saving time just a day after this year's time change occurs.

* Tuesday: The beginning of what looks like a long and consequential debate on the state budget.

* Wednesday: Debate on Sen. Justin Wayne's bill to create the North Omaha Recovery Act, an ambitious proposal to designate $450 million in federal pandemic recovery funds for housing and community recovery.

Big issues piling up now as the Legislature approaches its end game.

* * *

A political and human drama unfolds this week as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry goes on trial in Los Angeles on federal charges accusing him of making false statements to FBI agents in connection with illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

There's a ton on the line for Fortenberry, including his seat in Congress, his political future, perhaps his congressional pension and, of course, the personal burden borne by his wife and five daughters.

Fortenberry is facing a dangerous Republican primary election challenge from Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who has the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the leader of the Republican Party in Nebraska, and former Gov. Dave Heineman.

This is both a personal and political story.

And it is unfolding 1,500 miles away less than two months before Nebraska's May 10 primary election.

Finishing up

* War is brutal, but the Russian assault on Ukraine and its people is barbaric.

* Aren't higher gas prices a really small payment for us to make while others are paying for this war of aggression with their lives, their families, their homes and their future?

* Although Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln was recorded as not voting on a motion to advance so-called STARWARS legislation that includes construction of a new lake between Lincoln and Omaha, she does support the bill.

* Who fills the role of driving continued legislative support for STARWARS water development projects next year when Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is likely to be the state's new attorney general? Probably Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, who designated the legislation as his priority this session, although the next Speaker would also play a leadership role.

* The long legislative debate over "constitutional carry" or "concealed carry" gun rights once again demonstrated the sharp divide between the Lincoln-Omaha metropolitan complex and the rest of Nebraska. And it has shown up dramatically in recent election results.

* It shouldn't take an infusion of federal funds to make us begin to think big.

* Wonder what Mikhail Gorbachev, now 91, is quietly thinking as Russia regresses farther and farther away from the opening he forged three decades ago.

It's much safer for Gorbachev to remain silent now, and that's a reminder of the joke he told during an appearance at the Lied Center in Lincoln about the angry guy who went to the Kremlin to kill Gorbachev, but returned without success because the line was too long.

* Spring lies a scant week ahead.

Play ball!

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

