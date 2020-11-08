Don Walton: Fortenberry flexes GOP muscle in Republican state

Kate Bolz was Jeff Fortenberry's most formidable opponent since he was elected to the House in 2004.
The Fortenberry campaign immediately recognized that, committed campaign funding that had long been stored up for just such a challenge, launched their first attack ad hours after the Lincoln state senator won the Democratic nomination in May and never eased up.
The result ended in a big Fortenberry reelection victory in eastern Nebraska's 1st District last week despite his toughest reelection challenge.
It served as a vivid reminder of the current Republican dominance in the state outside the two big cities.
But even in Lancaster County, Fortenberry almost won with Bolz ultimately prevailing by 926 votes after building a big early lead with the mail-in vote.
The current political reality in Nebraska is that governors and U.S. senators are chosen in the GOP primary election along with two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Only in metropolitan Omaha's more divided 2nd District does a Democratic House nominee have a reasonable shot in the general election. But even there Republicans have won 13 of the last 14 House elections.
It's a one-party state.
Democrats who win seats in the nonpartisan Legislature and complete two terms do not have many practical options if they want to consider moving up — or just continuing to serve in public office — when term limits declare their legislative days are done.
Mayor of Lincoln or mayor of Omaha are the major political offices currently available to Democrats in Nebraska and — like legislative seats — they are filled on a nonpartisan basis.
Nebraska Republicans have been on a roll since Ben Nelson was reelected to his final Senate term in 2006. And they already had taken command before that; Nelson was the last Democratic gubernatorial winner in 1994.
Before that, Nebraska elected both Republican and Democratic senators and governors, choosing person not party.
What has led to the change?
No doubt, lots of factors, but let's start with Fox News, which made its debut in 1996.
If you stop for breakfast or lunch at a cafe in western or central Nebraska, the TV set up on the shelf is almost certain to be tuned to Fox News.
Talk radio probably has played a role; Rush Limbaugh has been syndicated since 1988 and his voice is familiar across most of the state.
A long time ago, Jim Exon told me he believed a different factor would substantially eat away at Democratic support in Nebraska: The national party's decision to make pro-life Democrats feel no longer welcome, driving them away.
Exon, a Democratic political mastermind who won five statewide elections in Nebraska for governor and a seat in the U.S. Senate, may have been prophetic.
* * *
Sen. Ben Sasse compiled the highest vote total ever recorded by any candidate for any office in Nebraska on Election Day.
Sasse received 568,102 votes in his bid for reelection and that shatters all the previous records.
President Donald Trump is the second highest vote-getter in Nebraska political history with 542,398 votes this year, a mark that also draws attention to the fact that this was a record voter turnout year with nearly 74% of eligible voters casting a ballot.
Dave Heineman holds the highest number ever recorded for a gubernatorial candidate; he won 435,507 votes in 2006.
Attorney General Doug Peterson won 516,777 votes in 2018 while State Treasurer John Murante won 516,210 in the same election.
* * *
Finishing up:
* You can check how your precinct voted on the secretary of state's website. Mine, at the F Street rec center in a multicultural neighborhood: Biden, 612; Trump, 165.
* If we're going to have casinos now, shouldn't some of that revenue be devoted to building the state?
* One thing we really ought to get resolved now: Acts of voter suppression should be illegal and prosecuted and carry a penalty if they move outside the constitutional protection of freedom of speech.
* Gov. Pete Ricketts has scheduled three coronavirus briefings at the Capitol this week; new directives or restrictions may be in the works as COVID-19 cases soar in Nebraska and medical voices sound alarm bells.
* See gubernatorial spokesman Taylor Gage's Twitter feed for an array of incoming medical concerns.
* Sen. Dan Quick's departure in January will remove a rare blue collar voice from the Legislature.
* Continued congressional district distribution of presidential electoral votes appears safe even after Democrats pick up metropolitan Omaha's vote because Republicans fall short of building a filibuster-proof majority in the nonpartisan Legislature.
* Big moment may be looming ahead for the U.S. Supreme Court and its future integrity.
