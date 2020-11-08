Don Walton: Fortenberry flexes GOP muscle in Republican state

Kate Bolz was Jeff Fortenberry's most formidable opponent since he was elected to the House in 2004.

The Fortenberry campaign immediately recognized that, committed campaign funding that had long been stored up for just such a challenge, launched their first attack ad hours after the Lincoln state senator won the Democratic nomination in May and never eased up.

The result ended in a big Fortenberry reelection victory in eastern Nebraska's 1st District last week despite his toughest reelection challenge.

It served as a vivid reminder of the current Republican dominance in the state outside the two big cities.

But even in Lancaster County, Fortenberry almost won with Bolz ultimately prevailing by 926 votes after building a big early lead with the mail-in vote.

The current political reality in Nebraska is that governors and U.S. senators are chosen in the GOP primary election along with two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Only in metropolitan Omaha's more divided 2nd District does a Democratic House nominee have a reasonable shot in the general election. But even there Republicans have won 13 of the last 14 House elections.

It's a one-party state.