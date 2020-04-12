Don Walton: Easter with a dangerous pandemic intruder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unusual Easter Day.

The most meaningful day in the life of Christians, dramatically ushered in by lightning and rain in Lincoln at 4 a.m.

But it did not wash away the pandemic, which over time seems to have become the central and overriding element in how we go about the mechanics of living our daily lives.

Perhaps Willie Nelson says it best: "You were always on my mind."

All in all, everything considered, it seems to me that Gov. Pete Ricketts has earned high marks for his handling of this challenge.

From the beginning, he has been fully engaged and committed, turning to the University of Nebraska Medical Center early for expert advice and then working day and night to try to manage the arrival of the coronavirus.

Along the way, he has made decisions to adopt rules and regulations and expectations as the virus began to spread across the state.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is doing just fine.

Lack of sufficient testing is the huge vulnerability in the governor's plan — and in the plan of every state, some more than others. Without adequate testing, we don't know where the virus is as it reaches out to infect more people.