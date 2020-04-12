Don Walton: Easter with a dangerous pandemic intruder

An unusual Easter Day.
The most meaningful day in the life of Christians, dramatically ushered in by lightning and rain in Lincoln at 4 a.m.
But it did not wash away the pandemic, which over time seems to have become the central and overriding element in how we go about the mechanics of living our daily lives.
Perhaps Willie Nelson says it best: "You were always on my mind."
All in all, everything considered, it seems to me that Gov. Pete Ricketts has earned high marks for his handling of this challenge.
From the beginning, he has been fully engaged and committed, turning to the University of Nebraska Medical Center early for expert advice and then working day and night to try to manage the arrival of the coronavirus.
Along the way, he has made decisions to adopt rules and regulations and expectations as the virus began to spread across the state.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is doing just fine.
Lack of sufficient testing is the huge vulnerability in the governor's plan — and in the plan of every state, some more than others. Without adequate testing, we don't know where the virus is as it reaches out to infect more people.
Ricketts and his medical experts know that.
"We need to expand testing," the governor said on his most recent NET town hall telecast.
"I'm on the phone with suppliers," seeking the required reagents for increased testing, he said. "We're working on it every day."
Lack of sufficient testing "absolutely (is) a concern," UNMC Dr. James Lawler said on that same broadcast. "We'd like to have a significant increase in testing."
That's the missing "temperature gauge," which is key to tracking and managing the outbreak, he said.
And containing it.
It seems clear that there's a huge federal government failure here.
George W. Bush initiated pandemic planning in 2005 and it included a focus on vaccine development and stockpiling of critical supplies.
Barack Obama formed a pandemic response office and a team of his aides briefed members of Donald Trump's incoming administration on what they had learned about preparing to fight a pandemic seven days before he took office.
That pandemic response office was subsequently scrapped and Trump was clearly slow in recognizing or even understanding the scope or danger of the onrushing virus. And that is costing American lives.
Looking ahead now, Lawler says: "We're not going to have life as we knew it until we have a vaccine."
Most estimates suggest that may take a year to a year and a half, although one British scientist says she is "80 percent confident" that her team at Oxford is developing an effective vaccine that could be ready by September.
Go, Brit!
Dr. Fauci, the guy I would look to, says: "By November, we hope to have it under control."
That's a long ways away.
The worst assessment I heard in watching way too many TV reports on Saturday: Major league baseball will lose both the 2020 and 2021 seasons and football will not be played this coming season as we await development and successful trials of a vaccine.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Nebraska Democrats will conduct their state convention on June 14 by telephone.
* There are more coronavirus cases per capita in Sioux Falls than in Chicago or Seattle after an outbreak in a South Dakota meatpacking plant.
* An NBC News report says packing plant workers in Grand Island are "afraid to go to work, but can't afford to stay home."
* Getting the Medicaid expansion that was approved by Nebraska voters in 2018 fully implemented has been — and still is — a long road. Look for language in future initiatives to be more precisely, and defensively, tailored.
* Here's the attitude that Dr. Lawler suggests Nebraskans adopt: "I'm going to wear a mask to protect you."
