Don Walton: Christmas in a dark year with sunlight ahead

"The data for Nebraska families shows deep racial inequities and gaping holes in the safety net of programs and policies meant to protect children and families," the report stated.

It found that 9% of families with children said they sometimes or often do not have enough food and 13% said they had slight or no confidence that they could make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Former Sen. Amanda McGill Johnson has authored an engaging online children's book to help educate kids about Nebraska's unique nonpartisan, one-house Legislature called "The Unicameral and You" with some terrific illustrations by Paula S. Wallace.

* Just who is this guy named Spam Risk who keeps calling on my cellphone?

* "There is likely to be a new focus at the federal level on American infrastructure reinvestment, which may create new opportunities to leverage federal resources," Mayor Josh Moenning of Norfolk and a supporting crew of other Nebraska mayors and city officials wrote state senators in urging action now to complete Nebraska's state highway expressway system.