Don Walton: Christmas in a dark year with sunlight ahead

Christmas Week.
This has been a hard year.
A year of loss.
A dark year.
"These are times that try men's souls," Thomas Paine once wrote in a far different context.
But this year draws toward an end with sunlight up ahead and the enduring message of hope.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
* * *
And what do we want for Christmas this year?
Some unusual items are on the gift list, mostly marked for later delivery.
A healed country, restoration of shared values, partisan differences without bitter division.
Washington politicians who do not place reelection or ambition as No. 1 on their wish list far ahead of their country, resulting in whispered concerns expressed to colleagues that do not match their public posture.
Peace and justice at home.
Help for families urgently in need now.
A time when we can gather in sports stadiums and arenas and theatres once again and linger over lunch with family or friends inside a restaurant.
A return to normal lives when we all are safe if we choose to wear masks only on Halloween.
A vaccination. And then another.
It's all moving almost within sight now, somewhere out there beyond the physical and spiritual challenges of a cold, dark and dangerous winter.
Which officially begins Monday.
* * *
Ben Sasse got a write-in vote on the presidential ballot in DC last month.
Sasse was paired with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in what appeared to be a write-in presidential/vice presidential ticket.
Among the write-in choices for president in DC were Pope Francis, Anthony Fauci, Michelle Obama, Jared Kushner, the Dalai Lama, Bart Simpson, NHL mascot Gritty and several old write-in standbys including Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Elmer Fudd, my personal favorite.
Abraham Lincoln scored a write-in tribute from one voter.
And a particularly baffled, or perhaps frustrated, voter chose "Whomever."
There were 3,137 write-in votes.
* * *
A 50-state Casey Foundation study says COVID-19's impact on housing and food insecurity, along with mental health, is "pushing families with children to the brink" in Nebraska.
"The data for Nebraska families shows deep racial inequities and gaping holes in the safety net of programs and policies meant to protect children and families," the report stated.
It found that 9% of families with children said they sometimes or often do not have enough food and 13% said they had slight or no confidence that they could make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Former Sen. Amanda McGill Johnson has authored an engaging online children's book to help educate kids about Nebraska's unique nonpartisan, one-house Legislature called "The Unicameral and You" with some terrific illustrations by Paula S. Wallace.
* Just who is this guy named Spam Risk who keeps calling on my cellphone?
* "There is likely to be a new focus at the federal level on American infrastructure reinvestment, which may create new opportunities to leverage federal resources," Mayor Josh Moenning of Norfolk and a supporting crew of other Nebraska mayors and city officials wrote state senators in urging action now to complete Nebraska's state highway expressway system.
* Up-and-down Huskers rode the escalator up again when they were in New Jersey, which is advertised on monitors at Newark Airport as Big Ten Country; monster 2021 schedule lies ahead when W's will be even more challenging.
* Thanks to JoAnne Young's work in the Sunday newspaper; Ernie Chambers leaves the Legislature to the sound of trumpets. It's been a Hall of Fame career and, hey, Ernie may not be done yet. Hope not.
