Don Walton: Budget debate spotlights urban-rural divide, race-based challenges

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Legislature's ongoing budget debate has focused a bright light on the rural-urban divide that tends to define politics in Nebraska.

It also has produced a blunt assessment of race-based challenges and opportunities in our state.

All accompanied by the ongoing difficulty of enacting reform or creating change.

One of the budget bills that's headed to enactment "prioritizes everywhere but Omaha and Lincoln," Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told his colleagues during last week's lengthy budget debates.

"Do all Nebraskans matter?" he asked. "When is my community going to be important enough?"

Black Nebraskans who live in North Omaha have been "begging for help for 40 years," Wayne said.

There is money coming for both North Omaha and South Omaha, where a Latino majority lives, in the form of federal pandemic recovery funds.

But, Wayne argued, there ought to be a place for North Omaha and South Omaha in the state-funded budget document itself.

"That's our moral document," he said.

* * *

There's some discomfort for a number of senators about this year's unusual opportunity for increased spending due to an unanticipated increase in state revenue and the flow of federal pandemic recovery funding into the state.

"I think we're spending too much," Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said in raising concern about the size of the budget bills.

Pending legislation that would reduce future anticipated revenue through proposed state tax decreases is a concern for some other senators.

A bill to reduce state income tax rates, with a mushrooming impact on reductions in state revenue during following years, is parked at second-stage floor consideration awaiting further action on this year's spending decisions.

"The North Omaha Recovery Act" that would funnel federal funding into development of affordable housing and economic recovery is tentatively scheduled for debate on Tuesday.

Wayne and Sen. Terrell McKinney asked for $450 million; the Appropriations Committee proposed $250 million. The original proposal has been expanded to include South Omaha, with Sen. Tony Vargas as its advocate.

Finishing up

* In the wake of his departure from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, political science professor Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado spoke an uncomfortable truth, which is increasingly evident in this year's political discourse: "I just don't think that a lot of people see higher education in Nebraska as a public good."

Community colleges, with their more immediate impact on workforce development, are the favored child now.

* There's an online buzz about Democrats and nonpartisans preparing to change their voter registration to Republican so they can participate in the hotly contested GOP gubernatorial and 1st District congressional primary elections on May 10. Current law already allows registered nonpartisan voters to choose the congressional ballot of either party.

* The savage Putin-ordered assault on Ukraine along with President Biden's subsequent description of the Russian president as "a war criminal," "a murderous dictator" and "a pure thug" opens a whole new ballgame. We're not in Kansas anymore.

* OK, I'm in the decades-old March Madness extended family bracket business once again, but this year I haven't paid as much attention to college basketball as I normally do -- that may have something to do with the Husker men -- and so I essentially have no clue. Which probably means that I may have a decent chance of winning now.

* Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has told senators to be prepared to meet as late as midnight on Thursday as he lines up all the budget and spending bills for movement through the legislative process with the clock ticking. Things are going to go bump in the night.

On the docket for priority consideration in addition to the budget and spending decisions this week is a final reading vote on a bill to direct the governor to apply for all available federal emergency rental assistance. Welcome to the O.K. Corral.

And there will be consideration of a motion to bring a bill to the floor that would prohibit abortion in Nebraska -- with criminal penalties for physicians -- if the U.S. Supreme Court nullifies Roe v. Wade.

The abortion bill, which now has 24 sponsors, allows an exception for an abortion that is performed to preserve the life of the mother. That motion requires 25 votes. Breaking a subsequent filibuster by opponents would require 33.

* The 2022 session of the Legislature may be remembered as the filibuster session.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.