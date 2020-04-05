Don Walton: A column in honor of Jeter the cat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let me tell you about Jeter the cat.

The nicest, kindest, most gentle guy you'd ever want to meet.

When I went to the Humane Society 15 years ago to find a young kitten to keep company with a deserted kitty that I had agreed to take from a veterinarian's office, a half-dozen or more kittens were placed in a room and I was invited to choose.

While I was looking them over with no idea how to make that choice, Jeter walked over and chose me. My luckiest day. I hit the jackpot.

This brief column capsule is written to honor him — and you've probably already guessed why.

Jeter, who has bravely battled some difficult health issues for a number of years, died suddenly last week.

He leaves a huge void and a deep wound.

So this is written both to honor Jeter and to remind all of us how much we owe all the dogs and cats who share their lives and love with us.

We need to give them all our love and care — and appreciation too.

They're more than pets; they're our good-hearted buddies and appreciative companions and sources of joy.

They are a cherished gift.