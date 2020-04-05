Don Walton: A column in honor of Jeter the cat

Let me tell you about Jeter the cat.
The nicest, kindest, most gentle guy you'd ever want to meet.
When I went to the Humane Society 15 years ago to find a young kitten to keep company with a deserted kitty that I had agreed to take from a veterinarian's office, a half-dozen or more kittens were placed in a room and I was invited to choose.
While I was looking them over with no idea how to make that choice, Jeter walked over and chose me. My luckiest day. I hit the jackpot.
This brief column capsule is written to honor him — and you've probably already guessed why.
Jeter, who has bravely battled some difficult health issues for a number of years, died suddenly last week.
He leaves a huge void and a deep wound.
So this is written both to honor Jeter and to remind all of us how much we owe all the dogs and cats who share their lives and love with us.
We need to give them all our love and care — and appreciation too.
They're more than pets; they're our good-hearted buddies and appreciative companions and sources of joy.
They are a cherished gift.
Let's not take them for granted; they won't be with us for as long as we wish. Not even close.
Jeter, I miss you.
* * *
The national press keeps asking President Donald Trump why he does not issue a national stay-at-home, work-at-home directive, bringing the handful of holdout states — including Nebraska — into the fold in a national response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here was Friday's answer:
"I leave it up to the governors.
"The governors know what they are doing.
"They've been doing a great job.
"States that we're talking about are not in jeopardy.
"I like that from the standpoint of governing and even from the standpoint of our Constitution."
* * *
Saturday's trip to the grocery store demonstrated how much has changed.
People, both customers and employees, avoided one another. There was little talk, just occasionally a tight smile as another customer backed into the shelves when I walked down one aisle.
We are avoiding one another now.
And, increasingly, we will be wearing masks.
We are viewing one another as a threat, a danger.
Yes, we do need to avoid human contact now, but I wonder if this human distancing is going to create social damage over time.
I think we all miss personal interaction with friends.
It will be good to spend time with them again.
* * *
When, if ever, will this Congress stand up and protect its constitutional role and power?
The president says he's going to disarm an oversight provision in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill designed to monitor dispersal of $500 billion in government loans by this administration's Treasury Department.
Essentially ignore what Congress has written into law — and there is no pushback from members of his own party, who voted to approve that provision.
Earlier, the president ignored lawful congressional subpoenas during the impeachment trial.
Trump says the special inspector general created by Congress to notify it if government agencies refuse to provide information needed to conduct oversight of loans that the administration is distributing will operate under "presidential supervision."
Previously, he had signaled that he would be the oversight master.
There ought to be bipartisan pushback, but Congress is the instrument of the political parties now.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is seeking the seat held by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.
* Hang in there, everyone.
