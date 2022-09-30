DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees available to staff them.

The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.

The closures include the DMV office in Wahoo, which will be closed Monday and again on Oct. 11, and the one in York, which will be closed on Oct. 14.

There are no changes in operating days and hours for the DMV office in Lancaster County, located at 500 W. O St., which is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing the same staffing challenges as other private and public employers," Rhonda Lahm, the department's director, said in an email. "The low unemployment rate and the current labor market has increased the difficulty in hiring and retaining employees."

The problem has been an ongoing one, with the department having closed offices and cut operating hours at offices around the state this year.

People who just need to renew a driver's license and do not need to take the driver's test can do so online. You also can renew your license in person at any DMV office in any county.

You can see the full list of counties and the days their office is closed here: dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.