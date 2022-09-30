DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees available to staff them.
The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
The closures include the DMV office in Wahoo, which will be closed Monday and again on Oct. 11, and the one in York, which will be closed on Oct. 14.
There are no changes in operating days and hours for the DMV office in Lancaster County, located at 500 W. O St., which is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"The Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing the same staffing challenges as other private and public employers," Rhonda Lahm, the department's director, said in an email. "The low unemployment rate and the current labor market has increased the difficulty in hiring and retaining employees."
