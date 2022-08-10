Dirty Heads showcase their rap/rock/reggae skills

There’s no more perfect match between a band and a cover song than that of Dirty Heads and “Life’s Been Good.”

Reworking Joe Walsh’s embrace of ’70s rock-star excess to fit their California beach lifestyle — e.g. substituting ‘black Impala” for Joe’s “Maserati” — the Southern California band infuses the song with its reggae rock, creating an irresistibly infectious summer song.

“Life’s Been Good” came midway through Dirty Heads’ 80-minute show at Pinewood Bowl on Wednesday right in the middle of a stretch of songs that emphasized the reggae in the band’s hybrid of rap, rock and Jamaican riddims.

Those songs included “Lay Me Down,” which sounded like The Clash’s reggae rock, as Dirty Heads proved live what they’ve shown on record — that they’ve got the most authentic reggae of any rap/rock/reggae outfit going.

Impressively, Dirty Heads are just as good at rap as they are at reggae, as they demonstrated on the opener “Medusa” and raucous “Mad At It.”

But the eight-piece ensemble never lets hip-hop beats overwhelm the reggae rhythms and pop hooks, making for songs that had more than 2,500 standing and dancing throughout their set.

That was the case with “Heavy Water,” the bass-thumping rap-reggae fusion that felt like Eminem meets Peter Tosh, the second new song that Dirty Heads showcased Wednesday.

The four-band show that started at 5 p.m. was sweltering early on and still plenty hot when SOJS kicked off it’s well-received set of reggae.

But by the time Dirty Heads hit the stage the sun had slipped behind the bowl’s pine trees, making for a pleasant evening for some summer music that, of course, ended with Dirty Heads’ viral sensation “Vacation.”