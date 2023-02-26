More restaurants opened in Lincoln in 2022 than in any year since the debut of Pinnacle Bank Arena brought with it a surge in new dining options in 2013.

Robin Eschliman, a commercial real estate agent and co-host of "Grow Lincoln" on KLIN-AM, compiles the list of annual openings each year.

Notable openings included Fleetwood, a new restaurant in the Haymarket, and Well & Good, a dining spot in the new Scarlet Hotel on Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Eschliman's annual survey noted that 26 restaurants closed in 2022, including a couple of Lincoln landmarks. The Valentino's buffet at 70th and Van Dorn streets closed after being shut down during much of the pandemic, clearing the way for a doctor's office to take over the space. The Parthenon, which operated for close to 20 years, was replaced by the Mettle Grill in Lincoln's Edgewood Shopping Center.

Here's a selection of what was new in 2022:

MotorFood, 621 N. 48th St.: Have you ever had a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with mac and cheese? Comfort foods with an extra twist make up the menu at this food truck-turned-restaurant.

L's Kitchen, 2785 S. 17th St.: Located in the former Normandy space, popular dishes include the Hungarian goulash and their secret recipe meatloaf. Large selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Raina's On the Run, 1120 N. Cotner Blvd.: Homestyle restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring omelets, spaghetti and catfish.

Wendy's, 6841 S. 27th St.: The fast-food chain added a new location on the northwest corner of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Firehouse Subs, 5308 S. 56th St.: The national sandwich shop chain, known for donating proceeds to firefighters, opened its second Lincoln location at Edgewood.

Ms. Chen 56, 5601 S. 56th St.: Authentic Chinese cuisine featuring mei fun, wonton soup and chef's specials like the "Dragon and Phoenix."

Daq Shack, 4630 Leighton Ave.: Giving Lincolnites a taste of the beach, lobster and fried chicken are served alongside a tropical cocktail menu, and don't forget cotton candy cheesecake for dessert.

Lincoln's Pub, 4630 Leighton Ave.: Sharing a kitchen with Daq Shack, bar food favorites are locally sourced and a takeout option is available, called President's Takeout.

Kumbia's, 6100 O St.: New food court option at Gateway Mall.

Abelardo's, 5020 N.W. 12th St.: The chain known for fresh ingredients opened its third Lincoln location just off Interstate 80 near the airport.

Pho and Grill, 2901 S. 84th St.: Pho noodle soup, seafood pineapple fried rice and tofu rolls are all served at this authentic Vietnamese restaurant.

Sabor Latino, 2701 N. 48th St.: Dishes from Honduras and Mexico fill the menu, featuring seafood and street tacos and empanadas for dessert.

Pita & Naan, 1434 O St.: Gyros. Falafel. Shawarma. Get your fix of Mediterranean food in the heart of downtown Lincoln.

Vern & Ellies, 345 Speedway Circle: A drive-thru homestyle restaurant with handmade brats and stuffed green peppers to give a taste of home.

Heoya South, 1501 Pine Lake Road: The Asian fusion restaurant offers sandwiches, noodles and Korean BBQ tacos.

Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen, 2110 Winthrop Road: Bringing a taste of the South to Lincoln, the restaurant serves lunch and dinner and is named for owner Tramesha Cruse's great-grandmother, who taught her how to cook.

Oishii Japanese Steakhouse, 2949 N. 27th St.: Translating to "delicious" in English, Oishii is Lincoln's newest hibachi-style restaurant, allowing guests to watch their food being prepared.

Little Caesars, 4646 W. Huntington Ave.: Little Caesars opened its fourth Lincoln location in Lincoln's Air Park neighborhood.

Chef Shawarma, 831 N. 48th St.: Drive-thru Mediterranean cuisine served straight off a cooking spit.

Masa Sushi, 1701 Pine Lake Road: A sushi bar with every possible sushi combination imaginable, including local favorites the UNL roll and I-80 roll.

Domino's Pizza, 2801 Pine Lake Road: Domino's has expanded to six Lincoln locations.

QDOBA Mexican Eats, 2900 Cooper Ridge Drive: Fast-casual chain moved into former Salsarita's space in south Lincoln.

B&T's Diner, 4700 Vine St.: A diner tucked in on Vine Street serving homestyle breakfast and lunch options like omelets and patty melts.

Chipotle, 4465 N. 27th St.: National chain added location in north Lincoln.

Panera Bread, 4449 N. 27th St.: Just steps away from Chipotle, the national chain opened its fourth Lincoln location.

Well & Good, 2101 Transformation Drive: Located in the Scarlet Hotel, the restaurant and bar follows a Nebraska theme with its lunch and dinner menu.

Mettle Grill, 5500 S. 56th St.: Located at Edgewood, the restaurant boasts a full sandwich and burger menu, with beer on tap and specials at the bar.

Fleetwood, 801 O St.: The modern American grill located in the heart of the Haymarket features beef short ribs smothered in beet and port reduction.

Los Gonzalez, 2310 N. First St.: Authentic Mexican cuisine featuring birria and known for its cheese pull served everyday.

Taj Ali, 1501 Pine Lake Road: Middle Eastern restaurant opened its second location in Lincoln next door to Juice Stop and Paint Yourself Silly.