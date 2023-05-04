The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln and other faith-based organizations have backed out of this year's Give to Lincoln Day over concerns about an anti-discrimination requirement officials say goes against their beliefs.

The diocese announced last month it was pulling out of the annual charitable giving day on May 24 because of a policy change that requires nonprofits to affirm they do not discriminate based on factors including sexual orientation in hiring matters.

In an April column posted to the diocese's website, Bishop James Conley said the policy change from the Lincoln Community Foundation, which puts on the event, does not "align with the tenets of the Catholic faith."

"Those requirements could also affect the right of Catholic schools to hire administrators and teachers who strive to live their lives in adherence to the Catholic faith," Conley wrote. In response, Conley said diocesan organizations would pursue their separate fundraising efforts, including a Lincoln Catholic Schools Day of Giving.

Alec Gorynski, president and CEO of the Lincoln Community Foundation, said the anti-discrimination policy — which he says is a "best practice" among community foundations — is not new. But last fall, he said, the foundation's board required that the policy be applied more consistently when it comes to its discretionary grant-giving, which includes the foundation's Give to Lincoln Day match funds.

Now, in addition to other requirements — like that nonprofits must be locally based — participating organizations must also sign off on the anti-discrimination affirmation statement.

Gorynski said the statement is not a religious or political expression or a criticism of any group, but an "affirmation that everyone has the opportunity to benefit in necessary programs and services."

"We stand behind that," he said. "We stand behind inclusion. We stand behind everyone in our community (having) the opportunity to thrive."

The foundation does not review nonprofits' internal practices and would not challenge an organization that wishes to take part, Gorynski said, emphasizing that the policy only asks nonprofits to "attest they do not discriminate."

Gorynski also emphasized there are exemptions for faith-based organizations that consider religious affiliation when making hiring decisions per the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act.

" ... We celebrate and applaud all (the) faith-based organizations that do meaningful work in our community, and wanted to offer them every allowance possible, so we included the exemption to use faith as a factor in hiring, as allowed by law," Gorynski said.

The affirmation statement is similar to efforts by the Lincoln City Council to expand discrimination protections under city code to include sexual orientation and gender identity via the so-called Fairness Ordinance. The City Council passed the ordinance in February 2022, but it was rescinded following a successful referendum petition by the Nebraska Family Alliance, which would have put the question to voters.

Karen Bowling, executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, said nonprofits began reaching out to her group seeking advice about the policy when registration for Give to Lincoln Day began in March.

Bowling said the foundation was originally asking nonprofits to confirm they were not associated with any groups on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of hate groups in addition to the anti-discrimination statement. After meeting with foundation officials, Bowling said the SPLC requirement was removed but not the anti-discrimination statement.

According to Bowling's count, 40 faith-based nonprofits — including schools, retreat centers and social services organizations — have withdrawn.

"All of us have been grateful for having the opportunity to participate in Give to Lincoln Day," Bowling said. "We affirm that everyone has intrinsic value and is created in the image of God, but ... we also want to be able to live out our values."

There are 460 nonprofits taking part in Give to Lincoln Day, which kicked off May 1 with an online and in-person giving campaign. That's slightly down from a record of 479 organizations that raised more than $8 million last year. Gorynski said he did not know many groups had opted out because of the policy.

In addition to the diocese and its schools, Lincoln Lutheran, Parkview Christian and Lincoln Christian also have opted out of the event. At Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran, officials are planning their own giving days.

"Our programs and services are non-discriminatory, but the language in the LCF agreement could place our ministry at risk when it comes to our hiring practices where it is important for our educators and leaders to reflect the beliefs of our faith body," Lincoln Lutheran Chief Advancement Officer Scott Ernstmeyer said in a statement.

Lincoln Christian Superintendent Zach Kassebaum said the requirement amounts to imposing a "social and political" agenda on nonprofits.

"We believe in the dignity and intrinsic value of every person as made in the image of God," Kassebaum said in an email. "We are committed to not taking money from or participating in any program that restricts or adds unwarranted and unjust secular requirements or constraints to our biblically based mission and values.

Specific churches and other houses of worship are already excluded from Give to Lincoln Day, Gorynski said. That's partly because of the sheer number that would qualify and because the event is intended for nonprofits that offer specific community programming or services, like Catholic Social Services, a diocesan organization.

Katie Patrick, executive director of Catholic Social Services, said that while Give to Lincoln Day has been "instrumental for our goals," the organization is now putting on its own fundraising campaign centered around four initiatives.

Other Catholic organizations not affiliated with the diocese — like Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and the local St. Vincent de Paul Society chapter — are still participating, as are other faith-based groups.

Dennis Kellogg, a spokesperson for the diocese, said officials from the Catholic Church and other faith-based organizations met with the Lincoln Community Foundation to share their concerns and said there was a "good back and forth."

But neither side budged.

"They were insistent that we sign the statement," Kellogg said. "It's certainly their right to do that. We're not going to do anything that's going to compromise our right or our ability to adhere to the tenets of the Catholic Church in our charitable work."

Kellogg said the policy is too broad, goes beyond what is required by law and could jeopardize employee agreements.

"We have a right, as a Catholic organization, to hire those Catholics ... who agree to teach the Catholic faith. That's important to us as a faith-based organization," Kellogg said.

Give to Lincoln Day has typically been a big fundraising event for Catholic and other Christian organizations. In 2021, Catholic Social Services raised $195,000, the third most of any nonprofit. The Pius X Foundation was in the top 10. Now, the Pius X Foundation will host a "Lincoln Catholic Schools Day of Giving," on May 16 instead.

"The bottom line is our mission doesn't change," Kellogg said. "We feel everyone should be treated with respect. ... We're called to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless. We've been doing that for 2,000 years and we're not going to stop doing that."

Gorynski said he supports "any act of generosity," adding that he hopes the other fundraising events are "wildly successful." But at the end of the day, the foundation is there to serve the organizations signed up for Give to Lincoln Day, which has raised $50 million in the past 11 years.

"We're focused on the 460 nonprofits that are still with us."

