Dining Out: Vic's delivers Nebraska-style pan pizza to Lincoln

What Abe is to hamburgers in Lincoln, Vic is now to pizza.

In December, GroundUp Restaurants, parent company to Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom, launched Vic’s Pizza at 8340 Glynoaks Drive. Vic’s is home to the must-try “Nebraska-Style Pan Pizza.”

Using the gourmet concept that’s made Abe’s burgers such a hit with Lincoln diners, Vic’s offers signature pizzas with an array of unusual toppings on a thick-and-airy sourdough crust.

The Nebraska Pizza Massacre ($16 or $24.95), for instance, features peanut butter sauce, roasted corn, pickled apples, mozzarella, red onion, broccoli, sweet potato waffle fries and corn bread streusel.

A strange combination? Indeed.

Delicious? Very, very much so. It was sweet, rich and extremely flavorful.

Vic’s takes the place of Sebastian’s Table, a tapas-style restaurant that closed in September after a second go-round on the city’s dining scene. Sebastian’s reopened in east Lincoln in early 2019 after failing to make a go of it at its original downtown location. GroundUp converted the downtown spot at 14th and P streets into another Honest Abe’s.

Co-owner Erik Hustad, who started GroundUp with his cousin Gabe Lovelace, said the pandemic proved to be the “nail in the coffin” for Sebastian’s.

“What a horrible concept to have in a pandemic,” Hustad said. “Who wants to share food when you’re afraid of germs?”

Hustad said it didn’t take long for GroundUp to decide on pizza as its next venture. It’s more accessible than tapas as a dine-in, and, obviously, takeout option. Sebastian’s, Hustad said, tended to draw diners for special occasions and rarely did you see children there. Vic’s is a classic neighborhood, family-friendly restaurant.

Interestingly, Hustad said he and Lovelace wanted to open a pizzeria instead of a burger joint at the original Honest Abe's location at 70th and Vine streets.

“We didn’t do pizza because Valentino’s was already in Meadowlane," Hustad said.

Vic’s is named for Hustad’s and Lovelace’s maternal grandfather. Their grandmother was Eleanor, the inspiration behind the name of Eleanora, the lounge connected to the restaurant.

Food

Vic’s offers the classics – pepperoni, hamburger, sausage and cheese pizzas – as well as seven signature creations for the more adventurous diner in 12- or 15-inch sizes. Prices range from $15.25 to $27.95.

The signature pizzas are what set Vic’s apart from more traditional pizzerias. Only Yia Yia’s has pies as unique as Vic’s in Lincoln, but Yia Yia’s serves theirs on a thin crust.

Hustad said Vic’s uses a cold fermentation process, which takes 48 to 72 hours, in creating their sourdough-like, thick and airy crusts. These crusts are tasty enough to eat without toppings. I can imagine dipping them in vinegar and oil.

Like the gourmet burgers at Abe’s, Vic’s signature pizzas feature combinations with unique names, flavors and ingredients. The One With Pineapple ($16 or $22.95), for example, has white and honey barbecue sauces, pulled pork, pineapple, mozzarella, honey jalapeno cream cheese and a tropical jerk sprinkle.

On our visit, we ordered two 12-inch pizzas: the aforementioned Nebraska Pizza Massacre and Clever Mushroom Pun ($17.95), which combined a house white sauce, smoky button mushrooms, truffle oil, Swiss and mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh arugula.

My wife said she liked the Nebraska Pizza Massacre, but “loved” the Clever Mushroom Pun. Combining the white sauce and truffle oil and topping it with the peppery arugula gave the pie an interesting taste twist.

Vic’s also sells boneless wings ($9 or $16), with a choice of eight sauces ranging from a traditional Buffalo to a cilantro-spiced sweet chile, cheese sticks ($14.25 or $15.95) and garden or Caesar salads ($7.95 or $13.95).

Hustad said Vic’s eventually will add some of Sebastian’s favorites, such as the Brussels sprouts, to the menu. Currently, many of the cocktails from Sebastian’s, including sangria, are part of Vic’s menu. The pizzeria has expanded its beer list, with a mix of domestics and crafts available. Grade: A

Atmosphere

GroundUp tinkered with the space to make it a little less formal. It still has the restaurant side and lounge, but it opened up its special events room and added TVs to it. Hustad said games, including darts, are coming soon to that room. My wife and I love dining in Eleanora, where the lighting isn’t as bright and the décor (dark woods, ornate wallpaper) is unique. Grade: A

Service

My wife and I dined on a non-busy Thursday evening and had exceptional service. Nancy, our server, offered up her favorites from the menu and provided us with reheating tips for our leftovers. Our pizzas arrived about 20 minutes after ordering, giving us time to enjoy our cocktails beforehand.

Hustad warned Friday and Saturday during the dinner rush could be a different story. Those ordering takeout should plan ahead, with waits of 90 minutes to two hours for pizzas because of limited oven space. But, trust me, the pizza is worth the wait. Grade: B+

Specialty diets

Three of the signature pizzas are vegetarian – Nebraska Pizza Massacre, Clever Mushroom Pun and Signature Cheese (red sauce, mozzarella, feta, cream cheese and parmesan; $16 or $22.95). There isn’t a build-your-own veggie pizza, but I expect one will be available down the road as Vic’s gets settled. A 12-inch gluten-free, vendor crust also is an option. Sides include cheese sticks (four for $14.25) and garden or Caesar salads. Grade: B

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s written restaurant reviews for Ground Zero since 1998.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0