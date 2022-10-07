Dining Out: Mettle tested in Hickman; now it's time to try the concept in Lincoln

The definition for mettle is a “person’s ability to cope well with difficulties or to face a demanding situation in a spirited and resilient way.”

Considering a pandemic hit one year after Susantha “Sus” Weerasinghe opened his restaurant, The Mettle Grill, in Hickman, the name is more than appropriate.

Weerasinghe endured the pandemic and turned The Mettle Grill into a success story.

Now he’s taking his next step.

He closed his restaurant at the end of July and reopened it at the beginning of August in Lincoln at the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2, where the Greek restaurant The Parthenon operated for nearly 20 years.

"We have big shoes to fill and we will work hard for the opportunity to earn the business of this community,” Weerasinghe wrote in a social media post announcing the move. (He didn’t return a call for an interview). “I see this as a passing of the torch and not as a restaurant trying to replace the Parthenon."

He’ll have his work cut out for him.

Unlike The Parthenon, which offered unique, authentic Greek fare, The Mettle Grill has an American grill menu that’s available to Lincoln diners at several other restaurants. The menu includes gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads and popular entrees such as fish and chips, chicken fried steak and chicken strips.

Weerasinghe will hope his location – at a shopping center with plenty of parking – and menu execution will win over Lincoln diners the way it did diners in nearby Hickman.

So far he’s off to a good start.

Food

The Mettle Grill opened with lunch service only but extended its hours into the evening in September. It now has lunch and dinner menus that are nearly identical, with the evening menu including a few more entrees such as a sirloin steak ($18.99) and pork ribeye ($14.99).

Steak burgers (nine choices of an 80:20 hamburger-to-steak ratio) and sandwiches (six choices) comprise most of the menu. During two visits my wife and I tried three options: Patty Melt ($13.99), Reuben ($13.99) and Salmon BLT ($14.99). All three were hearty and grilled to the right temperature. My wife was especially impressed with the salmon, using “fantastic” to describe its taste.

Burgers and sandwiches come with a choice of side: fries, a mild homemade coleslaw, sauteed green beans, homemade mashed potatoes or sweet potato fries ($1 extra).

We also tried the Fish & Chips ($13.99) from the entree portion of the menu. The dish featured three cod pieces coated in a beer batter (Zipline Copper Alt) and fried. The batter was great, with the beer giving a bit of a sweet tinge. The fish came with coleslaw (heavy on the mayo), fries and a tartar sauce for dipping.

We were excited to learn The Mettle Grill is partnering with Paper Moon, the new bakery in Cortland, for some of its desserts. On our last visit, the restaurant touted Paper Moon’s gluten-free chocolate peanut butter cake at the front counter, which we desperately wanted to try, but it wasn’t available. Darn it. Grade: B

Service

Service was spot on except for one glaring omission – there was no bar menu. I felt bad for the servers who asked patrons what they would like to drink and then heard in response: “Well, what do you have?” A simple menu listing beers on tap and in bottles, available wines, craft cocktails and non-alcoholic options will go a long way in making the dining experience more enjoyable.

Other than that, we had no complaints. Weerasinghe’s young staff members were friendly, enthusiastic and helpful. One big plus was being able to pay by scanning the QR code on your bill using your phone. You don’t have to wait, if you so choose, for your server to return and run your card. Grade: B+

Atmosphere

Weerasinghe made great strides in getting the restaurant ready in a short amount of time, but it’s still a work-in-progress. The walls have new paint but are virtually bare save for five large TVs, a couple of photos at the back and the cool painted script – the definition of “mettle” from the dictionary – at the entrance.

It’s night-and-day different from The Parthenon, which was busy with Greek-themed decor. Weerasinghe has opened up the dining room, allowing for a more social rather than intimate setting. Seating is a mix of tall- and regular-sized tables and booths. The dessert case is empty, but still in the same spot. Outdoor seating dotted with those memorable blue umbrellas also is still there. Grade: B

Specialty diets

The menu doesn’t feature any entrees that are specifically vegetarian, but some dishes can be altered. The Beer Mac & Cheese ($12.99), for instance, is topped with diced bacon but can be ordered without. The menu does include Titan and Caesar Salads ($10.99/each) without meat. Five of the six appetizers can be served without meat, including the Titan Nachos ($12.49). The menu makes no reference to gluten-free dining, so check with servers about burgers and sandwiches served without buns or bread. Grade: C-