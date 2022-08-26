Dining Out in Lincoln: Innovation Campus adds dining option with restaurant at new Scarlet Hotel

The Well & Good restaurant inside the new Scarlet Hotel is doing … very well.

The new eatery is part of the six-story, 154-room boutique hotel that is part of the Marriott Tribute portfolio. It opened in April on Nebraska Innovation Campus, with then-executive chef Alex Garden implementing the restaurant’s menu of “upscale rustic farm fresh fare.”

The Scarlet is currently advertising to hire a new executive chef to replace Garden, who left in June.

In addition to the first-floor restaurant and bar, the hotel also has a rooftop bar, The Barred Owl, where food service also is available.

Much of Well & Good’s food is sourced locally, with 12 vendors recognized on the dinner menu: Jisa’s Farmstead Cheese, The Mill Coffee & Tea, UNL Dairy Store, Twin Spring Pecans, Lone Tree Foods, Dutch Girl Creamery, Rotella’s Bakery, It’s All About Bees, ELTEE Mangalitsa’s, George Paul Vinegar, Simply Sunflower Oil and Cornhusker Kitchen.

Well & Good started with a dinner-only menu, but has since expanded to breakfast (7 to 11 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The dinner menu, charmingly called the “supper menu” (which is what I called dinner growing up; dinner, to me, was lunch!), is small, with five entrees, three sandwiches and two salads.

Entrees include grilled ribeye, chicken, pork and salmon, with prices ranging from $24 to $32. Sandwiches are a chicken schnitzel club and burgers, costing $14 to $16.

Food

My wife and I visited Well & Good on a Tuesday evening, beginning the night with two of the restaurant’s signature cocktails: strawberry gin fizz ($11) and blackberry mule ($11). I was tempted by the Millionaire’s Manhattan but couldn’t bring myself to pay for a drink ($16) that was the same price as my entree. The drinks were a tad pricey.

For entrees, I ordered the ancho bison burger ($16) with a side of crispy potatoes. I added a side of Dorothy Lynch slaw ($3) because I was curious about using the famed Nebraska salad dressing in a side. The Dorothy Lynch taste was subtle in it. The burger was topped with a roasted poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, an avocado mash and an ancho mayo. The pepper is what put the lean burger, served on a brioche bun, over the top for me, a tasty addition that was more interesting than red onion or tomato.

My wife immensely enjoyed her ricotta mushroom gnudi ($21), featuring gnudi (like gnocchi, but made with ricotta instead of potato), local mushrooms, sage, George Paul balsamic, shallots and Parmesan-Reggiano. The dish was rich and extremely tasty.

We finished our meal with a flourless chocolate torte ($8) topped with whipped cream, brown butter walnuts, candied ginger and citrus cinnamon. Being flourless, the torte’s texture proved to be more pudding-like rather than cakey. It, too, was extremely rich (and delicious).

Well & Good features a solid, accessible menu, with some novel takes on favorite homestyle entrees. Grade: A

Atmosphere

The restaurant and bar are located to the left of the reservation desk past the elevators as you enter the hotel’s front door off Transformation Drive. The restaurant and bar are separate rooms, with the bar featuring large windows looking out onto Innovation Campus.

The restaurant is modern-looking with six giant booths spread along two walls with seating for six people each, and a main floor filled with contemporary wood-and-marble tables and padded chairs. The color scheme is brown and avocado, with curtains topping the booths offering the only hints of “scarlet” in the room. The kitchen is open and at the back of the room. The dining area feels small, but there’s actually close to 100 seats in it. Diners will find tableware and gray cloth napkins at each seat upon arrival. Grade: A

Service

Our server, Emily, introduced herself and then, before my wife could ask, said she could offer drink and food recommendations, if needed. Nice. My wife always likes to ask a server what his or her favorites are on the menu.

Overall, our service was pretty good. Emily was great. The kitchen was so-so, with food taking longer to arrive than I expected — especially our dessert order — on a not-so-busy Tuesday evening (we were one of three tables at the time). The turn-around time wasn’t horrendous — about 15 to 20 minutes for the entrees, but 10-plus for the dessert. Of course, by the time we ordered dessert, the restaurant had become a tad busier. Grade: B

Specialty diets

The ricotta mushroom gnudi is the only vegetarian entree on the dinner menu. However, the menu includes five “Gifts of the Garden” (side items): succotash ($7), grilled asparagus ($9), crispy tallow potatoes ($7), roasted acorn squash ($8) and caramelized Brussels sprouts ($9). There also are two salads ($11 and $12) without meat and two appetizers (relish tray, $8, and crispy cheese curds, $12). The menu doesn’t note gluten-free options, so check with servers about ingredients and preparation. Grade: C+