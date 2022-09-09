Dining Out: From Palace to Kitchen, Lincoln Chinese restaurant is still Imperial

As a table of four began to leave the Imperial Kitchen, a gentleman from the party approached owner Jianbin Dong.

“It was a little farther to drive, but we’re glad you’re still here,” the gentleman said to Dong, who thanked him in return.

That’s how many of us feel.

On Dec. 31, Dong closed Imperial Palace, the Chinese restaurant that had operated from the corner of 27th and Vine streets since 1983 when Stanley Jou opened it.

Just think about that for a second. That’s a nearly 40-year run. I was a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a head full of hair, when Imperial Palace debuted. Over the years, Lincoln residents celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, proms and more at Imperial Palace. For some of us, the restaurant was our first taste of Chinese food.

“I’ll miss Imperial Palace,” said Dong, who spent half his life at the restaurant, starting as a chef in 1997 before becoming its owner in 2007. “I have a lot of good memories and met a lot of nice people.”

In November, a month before closing Imperial Palace, Dong opened Imperial Kitchen in the rejuvenated Leighton District at 2401 N. 48th St., where the Chinese restaurant House of Hunan used to be. The menu is nearly the same as the Imperial Palace, but the new restaurant seats just 45 compared to 300 at the old place.

So why move?

Two reasons, Dong said. First, the old building was just that – old. It was in need of renovation inside and out, he said. Second, COVID-19 changed how restaurants did and, in some cases, are still doing business.

“We were doing a lot of delivery and takeout,” Dong said. “(The Palace) was really huge and a thing of beauty, but we didn’t need that much room anymore.”

Food

We ordered, as most customers do, from the American Chinese menu. Imperial Kitchen has an authentic menu that’s available upon request, which is the preference, not surprisingly, of the restaurant’s many Asian customers.

The dinner menu has 150 selections divided into categories: appetizers, soups, vegetable, beef, pork, chicken and seafood entrees, fried rice, low mein, chow mein, mei fun, he fun, long life noodle soup and egg foo young. Entree prices range from $9.80 to $12.80.

The lunch menu, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., also has 150 selections, with entree prices ranging from $7.80 to $12.80. The lunch menu includes a combination special, with sweet-and-sour pork paired with a variety of other dishes for $9.65.

The restaurant started us with complimentary hot green tea. My wife, Rebecca, and I then ordered a bunch of food, with intentions of taking much of it home. We began with a cup of hot-and-sour soup ($2.30), vegetable spring rolls (two for $3.50, lightly fried), crab Rangoon (eight for $5.95, also lightly fried).

For entrees, my wife enjoyed chicken plum sauce ($11.80) with fried rice, while I had the salted pepper shrimp (no shells, $12.80) with steamed white rice. Both were exceptional – the plum sauce rich, the shrimp perfectly cooked. Portion sizes were spot on.

The restaurant provided plates separate from the food to allow for sharing among patrons, which is always appreciated. Overall, it was a great experience. When finished, we also told Dong that we were glad Imperial was still around. Grade: A

Atmosphere

Imperial Kitchen looks like most strip-mall Chinese restaurants, with a combination of booth and floor seating, a counter at the back to pick up takeout orders and a small waiting area near the front door for takeout customers. The one thing that sets Imperial Kitchen apart is the altar at the entrance, featuring an assortment of Chinese ornaments, statues, wall hangings and more. It’s the first thing you see when entering. It’s quite striking. Grade: B

Service

No complaints. Chinese restaurants are known for getting food out of the kitchen fast and hot, and the Imperial Kitchen is no different. We had our soup and appetizers within five minutes of ordering, and our entrees arrived about five minutes after that. Our server was friendly and efficient, working the five tables by herself. Dong was there, too, busing tables as customers finished. Grade: A

Specialty diets

The American Chinese menu includes 13 vegetarian entrees ($9.80 to $10.80), with several featuring eggplant or tofu. There’s also vegetable options of fried rice ($7.80), low mein ($9.80), chow mein ($9.80), mei fun ($10.80) and egg foo young ($10.80). There are several veggie friendly appetizers and soups. Gluten-free dining isn’t noted, but several entrees feature rice or rice noodles. Check with servers to be safe. Grade: A