Dining Out: From Palace to Kitchen, Lincoln Chinese restaurant is still Imperial

As a table of four began to leave the Imperial Kitchen, a gentleman from the party approached owner Jianbin Dong.
“It was a little farther to drive, but we’re glad you’re still here,” the gentleman said to Dong, who thanked him in return.
That’s how many of us feel.
On Dec. 31, Dong closed Imperial Palace, the Chinese restaurant that had operated from the corner of 27th and Vine streets since 1983 when Stanley Jou opened it.
Just think about that for a second. That’s a nearly 40-year run. I was a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a head full of hair, when Imperial Palace debuted. Over the years, Lincoln residents celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, proms and more at Imperial Palace. For some of us, the restaurant was our first taste of Chinese food.
People are also reading…
“I’ll miss Imperial Palace,” said Dong, who spent half his life at the restaurant, starting as a chef in 1997 before becoming its owner in 2007. “I have a lot of good memories and met a lot of nice people.”
In November, a month before closing Imperial Palace, Dong opened Imperial Kitchen in the rejuvenated Leighton District at 2401 N. 48th St., where the Chinese restaurant House of Hunan used to be. The menu is nearly the same as the Imperial Palace, but the new restaurant seats just 45 compared to 300 at the old place.
So why move?
Two reasons, Dong said. First, the old building was just that – old. It was in need of renovation inside and out, he said. Second, COVID-19 changed how restaurants did and, in some cases, are still doing business.
“We were doing a lot of delivery and takeout,” Dong said. “(The Palace) was really huge and a thing of beauty, but we didn’t need that much room anymore.”
Food
We ordered, as most customers do, from the American Chinese menu. Imperial Kitchen has an authentic menu that’s available upon request, which is the preference, not surprisingly, of the restaurant’s many Asian customers.
The dinner menu has 150 selections divided into categories: appetizers, soups, vegetable, beef, pork, chicken and seafood entrees, fried rice, low mein, chow mein, mei fun, he fun, long life noodle soup and egg foo young. Entree prices range from $9.80 to $12.80.
The lunch menu, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., also has 150 selections, with entree prices ranging from $7.80 to $12.80. The lunch menu includes a combination special, with sweet-and-sour pork paired with a variety of other dishes for $9.65.
The restaurant started us with complimentary hot green tea. My wife, Rebecca, and I then ordered a bunch of food, with intentions of taking much of it home. We began with a cup of hot-and-sour soup ($2.30), vegetable spring rolls (two for $3.50, lightly fried), crab Rangoon (eight for $5.95, also lightly fried).
For entrees, my wife enjoyed chicken plum sauce ($11.80) with fried rice, while I had the salted pepper shrimp (no shells, $12.80) with steamed white rice. Both were exceptional – the plum sauce rich, the shrimp perfectly cooked. Portion sizes were spot on.
The restaurant provided plates separate from the food to allow for sharing among patrons, which is always appreciated. Overall, it was a great experience. When finished, we also told Dong that we were glad Imperial was still around. Grade: A
Atmosphere
Imperial Kitchen looks like most strip-mall Chinese restaurants, with a combination of booth and floor seating, a counter at the back to pick up takeout orders and a small waiting area near the front door for takeout customers. The one thing that sets Imperial Kitchen apart is the altar at the entrance, featuring an assortment of Chinese ornaments, statues, wall hangings and more. It’s the first thing you see when entering. It’s quite striking. Grade: B
Service
No complaints. Chinese restaurants are known for getting food out of the kitchen fast and hot, and the Imperial Kitchen is no different. We had our soup and appetizers within five minutes of ordering, and our entrees arrived about five minutes after that. Our server was friendly and efficient, working the five tables by herself. Dong was there, too, busing tables as customers finished. Grade: A
Specialty diets
The American Chinese menu includes 13 vegetarian entrees ($9.80 to $10.80), with several featuring eggplant or tofu. There’s also vegetable options of fried rice ($7.80), low mein ($9.80), chow mein ($9.80), mei fun ($10.80) and egg foo young ($10.80). There are several veggie friendly appetizers and soups. Gluten-free dining isn’t noted, but several entrees feature rice or rice noodles. Check with servers to be safe. Grade: A
Lincoln's best Asian, African and South/Central American restaurants
1. The Oven
1. The Oven
The Oven, simply, is one of Nebraska’s premiere restaurants.
In the Haymarket since 1988 and east Lincoln since 2007, the popular Indian restaurant excels on all levels: menu (food and wine), atmosphere and service. I even recommend it to those who aren't sure about Indian food, because I used to be one of those people. I tell newbies to order the chicken or fish tikka, a mild dish that offers a tasty introduction to food prepared in a tandoor oven.
Ngawang Rinchen owns both Oven locations. He came to the United States in 1979 and worked as a chef in an Indian restaurant in New York City. In 1988, he became the head chef for The Oven — the first restaurant in the "new" Haymarket district — and later took it over.
The menu is a nice mix of lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetarian entrees. The Oven consistently ranks as one the best places for vegetarians in town. Most dinner entrees are served with rice and choice of soup or salad. I highly recommend The Oven's mulligatawny, a traditional Indian soup of pureed lentils, flavored with spices and garnished with rice and fresh coriander. I like to squeeze lemon into mine.
Several years ago Rinchen upped the Oven’s game, amassing a wine collection that is one of the best statewide (check out his cellar at the Haymarket location). So impressive, Wine Spectator annually recognizes the Indian restaurant for its collection.
Details: 201 N. Eighth St. and 4101 Pioneer Woods Drive, 402-475-6118 and 402-488-0650, theoven-lincoln.com
- Jeff Korbelik
2. Stur 22 Caribbean and African Kitchen
2. Stur 22 Caribbean and African Kitchen
Potentially the best restaurant to open in Lincoln in the past few years, Stur 22 offers a unique dining experience with a menu that is small but fantastic.
Stur's vibrantly spiced, slow-cooked meats literally dissolve in your mouth, and the meals come in perfect portions.
Don't be nervous if you've never tried African or Caribbean food. It's remarkably approachable at Stur, and the staff is always ready with recommendations.
And don't scoff at the drinks, which alone are worth a visit, even if you don't typically like fruity mixtures. These cocktails manage to boast big flavor without the overwhelming sugariness you might expect.
Details: 1320 O St., 402-937-7126, stur22lounge.com
3. Pho Nguyenn
3. Pho Nguyenn
Lincoln has its fair share of Vietnamese restaurants, but there seems to be just one where most diners go for pho — that’s Pho Nguyenn on North 27th Street. Family-owned since 2002, the strip-mall restaurant draws folks from all over town for the steaming hot, noodle soup.
Served with sides of fresh, basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno peppers, pho is available in three different sizes and in different combinations. Personally, I like the one with all the meats, including tripe, which tends to turn off most folks. But I love it. However you like it, the noodle soup is a perfect treat on a cold winter day.
Details: 611 N. 27th St., Suite 5, 402-477-2058
— Jeff Korbelik
4. Blue Orchid
4. Blue Orchid
This downtown Thai restaurant has it all — ambiance, authenticity and dishes diners can count on to deliver a consistent taste time after time. Open for lunch and dinner, Blue Orchid’s menu is versatile and flavorful with plenty of options for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.
The panang curry and the Pad See-Ew can’t be topped — and the yellow curry is a delight with its big chunks of carrots and the staff’s willingness to sub in other veggies. Leave room for Tom Kha soup or an appetizer. The chicken (or tofu) satay will have you licking out the bowl of dipping sauce.
Did we say Blue Orchid had it all? That was a lie. Parking can be an issue, so circle the block or find yourself a parking garage.
Details: 129 N. 10th St., 402-742-7250
5. El Chaparro
5. El Chaparro
In a city increasingly filled with Mexican restaurants, El Chaparro stands out for what it isn’t. It’s not an upscale fusion of Mexican and fine-dining fare. And it’s sure not fast food. Rather, it’s an unassuming spot that reminds me of places that used to be found all over Austin, Texas, but are rapidly disappearing due to gentrification.
There’s nothing all that unusual about the El Chaparro menu: It’s a standard lineup of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales, tortas, quesadillas and plenty of steak, pork and shrimp dishes. But they’re all served quickly and never less than good. The carne asada, in particular, earns raves.
Perhaps the most telling observation I can bring from El Chaparro comes from multiple visits, where members of my group were the only English-only-speaking diners. That’s always a great sign.
Details: 900 S. 13th St., 402-435-7112, facebook.com/pages/El-Chaparro/220762741317114
— L. Kent Wolgamott
6. Mr. Hui's
6. Mr. Hui's
A while back, I joined a group at Mr. Hui’s for a post-art-opening meal. With at least a dozen dishes on the table, we got a wide-ranging sampling of the Chinese restaurant’s offerings — and this reaction from dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers: "This is better Chinese than we can get in New York.”
That may be something of an overstatement. But it’s evidence of the quality and authenticity of Mr. Hui’s food. There’s some American Chinese favorites on the menu, e.g. sweet & sour chicken and General Tso’s chicken. But it’s mostly real-deal fare, including more exotic dishes like sizzling frog legs and spicy intestines (pork) in hot pot. There’s also a full line of milk teas.
Favorites include a seafood clay pot, Taiwanese pan-fried noodles, Hui’s Crazy Spicy Chicken (lots of jalapeno in that one), salted crispy chicken and salted crispy frog legs, fish filet in bean sauce and Taiwanese-style braised pork.
Details: 3255 Cornhusker Highway, Suite 86, 402-465-0007, mrhuislincoln.com; 4131 Pioneer Woods Dr., 402-486-0111, mrhuis2lincoln.com
— L. Kent Wolgamott
7. Vung Tau
7. Vung Tau
Yes, our top 10 list includes two Vietnamese restaurants within a few blocks of each other. Lincoln's offerings are that good.
Vung Tau distinguishes itself with its savory broth, grilled pork entrees and succulent chicken, which provide an entry point to this kind of food for folks who prefer to avoid red meat. (Go for the standard beef pho this winter, and come back in the summer for chicken and egg roll vermicelli.)
If you haven't been to Vung Tau in years, and were turned off by the drab interior, it's worth trying again. A fairly recent remodel opened up the dining room and added some nice decorative flourishes.
Details: 2708 Y St., 402-438-9959
8. Blue Sushi Sake Grill
8. Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Omaha-based sushi chain Blue's menu is well-executed from top to bottom, packed with variety, and friendly to diners of all culinary stripes, restrictions and inclinations. Its Lincoln location in the Haymarket boasts a laid-back yet contemporary vibe that makes it a great place for a date or night out with friends before a show at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A word of advice: Go for happy hour, one of the best in town.
Details: 808 R St., 402-805-4232, bluesushisakegrill.com
9. Issara
9. Issara
If you've somehow eaten through the menu at Blue Orchid, or want something slightly different, check out its sister restaurant, Issara.
Issara's menu includes an impressive array of flavors from other Asian cuisines, while keeping one foot in its distinctly Thai origins. The royal duck curry is one of the best dishes anywhere in Lincoln. (Be warned: It's spicy.) Other menu items, including the Thai rolls and Asian delight, will be familiar to Blue Orchid lovers.
Here's another place with a bar as boast-worthy as its kitchen. Issara's cocktails are often inspired. And the restaurant as a whole manages to feel more formal than its downtown counterpart, despite Blue Orchid's inherit advantage with its location in the Grand Manse.
Details: 1701 Pine Lake Road, No. 7, 402-261-5594, issaracuisine.com
10. Lan House
10. Lan House
Lan House is the only authentic Lanzhou noodle shop in the Midwest. That means it hand-pulls the noodles used in its delicious, primarily beef-infused soups. Get the spicy version, which is the true way it is served in the northwest Chinese city of Lanzhou.
But that’s only the beginning for this very authentic downtown Chinese eatery. There’s no sweet and sour anything here. Rather it’s got made-to-order potstickers — the best in town, eat 'em while they’re hot — a selection of entrees ranging from lamb ribs to kung pao chicken, and all sorts of fried rice and chow mein.
There are also weekly specials and constant additions to the menu.
Details: 1226 P St., Suite 102, 531-500-2994, facebook.com/lanhouselincoln
— L. Kent Wolgamott
11. Copal Progressive Mexican Cuisine
11. Copal Progressive Mexican Cuisine
Grandma wants to eat someplace nice. Your husband wants a glass of wine. And you want tacos. Where do you dine? Here's your answer.
Copal goes out of its way to avoid being labeled a "typical" Mexican restaurant, but it still serves up approachable dishes. The food feels elevated, but rooted in familiar staples of enchiladas and fajitas.
The dining room has a similar effect: Copal feels more contemporary than other local Mexican restaurants, but casual enough that it's hard for anyone to feel out of place.
Details: 4747 Pioneers Blvd., 402-486-0488, copallnk.com
12. Blessings Thai
12. Blessings Thai
More Thai, this one out north in a strip mall where parking is plentiful.
The interior of the small restaurant is functional, but not fancy with matching tables in the center, booths along one wall and a TV on another -- a portrait of Jesus and his flock on a third.
The staff is friendly and attentive and the food is delicious with standard Thai dishes as well as options you might not find elsewhere, such as fried gourd and Thai fried rice with mango and egg, chili and shallots.
If you’re new to the cuisine, order the pad Thai. Every pad Thai has its own signature, and Blessings has to be among the best, plenty of peanuts and just the right balance of sweet and hot.
Details: 4451 N. 26th St., 402-742-9996, blessingthairestaurant.com
13. Banhwich Cafe
13. Banhwich Cafe
Order at the counter and be ready for a messy Vietnamese banh mi sandwich at your table in this popular lunch and dinner stop in the heart of Lincoln.
Banhwiches come with the standard toppings — cucumbers, pickled daikon, jalapeno, cilantro and carrots and a variety of options for sauce and proteins all served on a crusty French-style bread that can be washed down with any number of Bubble tea options.
Do not leave the restaurant without a Vietnamese waffle for dessert. We cannot stress this enough. Ask for a dusting of powdered sugar. Share with a friend or not. Chewy, delicious in every way and green. (Do not ask why. Or do, and let us know.)
Details: 940 N. 26th St., 402-261-4655, banhwichcafe.com