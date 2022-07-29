Dining Out: Enjoy scrumptious Mexican food at Acapulco in Wahoo

Editor’s note: Ground Zero annually visits restaurants outside of Lincoln during July.

WAHOO – A former Lincoln Journal Star employee recently texted me asking for a recommendation of a Mexican restaurant outside of Lincoln and Omaha. I sent him to Wahoo.

It’s there you will find the Acapulco Mexican Grill & Bar, one of best Mexican eateries in southeastern Nebraska. Established in 2010 by Jesus Zaragoza and his family, Acapulco used to operate in downtown Wahoo, but it moved in November to a larger location with parking at 1201 N. Chestnut St.

Known for its fajitas, Acapulco also features an extensive eight-page menu of other Mexican favorites, including burritos and enchiladas as well as several steak, chicken, fish and shrimp dishes.

The new location is quite something. It sits on the corner, with parking and entrances available on the north and south ends of the building. Inside are three large dining areas decorated in vivid colors and Mexican-themed wall decor. Seating consists of comfy padded booths along the walls and tables and chairs dotting the floor. The bar sits in the dining area with TVs and tall tables.

My wife and I dined on a Tuesday, thinking the restaurant wouldn’t be as busy on a weeknight. We were wrong. The south lot was already full when we arrived and the north one had a smattering of cars. But, with plenty of seating and staff to work the tables, we didn’t have to wait. They ushered us right to a booth, brought us our complimentary homemade corn chips and sweet-not-spicy salsa and turned around our margarita order immediately.

Our server then asked if we needed a minute with the menu. We needed several because the menu was so big. The larger sections had more than 10 choices. The burrito and enchilada section, for instance, numbered 23 choices. Even the vegetarian section had seven options. And, yes, combination plates were available. You can build your own (one to four items), choosing from tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, chile rellenos, tamales and burritos.

We ordered from the house specials. Rebecca had chicken Chilaquiles Mexicanos ($11.49) and I ordered the Bandera Mexicana ($12.40).

The chilaquiles featured corn tortillas topped with choice of chicken or beef, special sauce and cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole and sour cream and a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. It was comparable to nachos.

My dish was a combo plate, featuring a beef enchilada with green sauce, a chicken chimichanga with cheese sauce and a chile relleno with ranchero sauce and served with Mexican rice. The enchilada and chimichanga were packed with ample amounts of meat. The tasty dish allowed for sampling different foods and the house-made sauces.

Entree prices range from a reasonable $10.99 to $17.99, with most dishes costing $12 or $13. Acapulco has a lunch menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, with prices ranging from $6.99 to $9.49. Our tab, without the margaritas, was $23.98 for the two entrees.

The bar menu features a variety of flavored margaritas, domestic and Mexican beers and specialty drinks. We ordered 16-ounce margaritas on the rocks with salt ($7.49 each). They were so good, we had a second round. Had we known we would have liked them so much, we would have ordered a pitcher and saved about $10.

We were impressed with our visit. The food, atmosphere and service – we spent more time with the menu than we did waiting for food to arrive from the kitchen – were excellent. The restaurant draws many of its customers from Lincoln, Fremont, Elkhorn and nearby communities. It’s easy to understand why.