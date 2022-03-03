Dining Out: Agave Mexican Grill provides Lincoln with a fast-casual concept and some pretty good margaritas

La Mexicana was my favorite Mexican restaurant in Lincoln. It combined great food, a charming atmosphere – the restaurant was located at the back of a grocery – and the city's best margaritas.

Sadly, a fire destroyed it in April 2015.

“It was a unique place, but … it is what it is,” owner Abram Morales said. “The best thing is no one got hurt.”

After the fire, Morales, who also owns and operates the two Mazatlans, El Toro and Las Margaritas, said he initially wanted to sell the property at 1631 P St., but decided to rebuild instead.

He opened Agave Mexican Grill on Oct. 19, 2020. Unlike La Mexicana, which was a full-service restaurant, Agave is fast casual, with staffers building burritos, tacos and more as patrons select the ingredients. It’s the same way Chipotle does it.

“My idea was to try to do something different (from the other restaurants),” Morales said. “I didn’t know if it would work or not, especially with COVID hitting.”

So far, it’s working and working well.

On a recent Thursday evening, the restaurant was hopping. Tables filled up quickly during the dinner hour with patrons carrying giant brick-sized burritos – they’re just as heavy as brick, too – in one hand and a margarita or sangria in the other. The majority of the customers were college kids, who walked to the restaurant from nearby campus or off-campus housing.

Food

The menu features burritos, bowls, tacos (three), salads, nachos or quesadillas at the same price. Price varies depending on proteins, ranging from $7.25 (vegetarian) to carne asada (marinated grilled steak, $10.35). Patrons then choose rice (white or Spanish), beans (pinto or black) and salsa (mild, pico, medium, corn or spicy). Some ingredients such as queso (cheese sauce) or guacamole are available for an extra cost.

Burritos are made with vinyl record-sized flour tortillas; tacos with flour or crispy corn tortillas. Protein choices are chicken (customer favorite), carnitas (pork), carne asada, barbacoa (shredded beef), chorizo and steak. Morales said he doesn’t plan to add fish or “authentic Mexican” proteins such as lengua (cow tongue). Cost is a factor for offering lengua, he said. The meat just isn’t popular enough to justify having it on the menu.

I enjoyed a chicken burrito ($8.35). The reason it’s so popular is because Agave marinates the meat in a house-made chipotle sauce, making it extremely tasty. My wife had the carne asada and found the steak strips in her burrito just as juicy and delicious.

In building my burrito, I went with white rice, black beans, pico, shredded cheese and a queso sauce ($1.30 extra). Queso also is available as a side with chips as are salsa and guacamole. We ordered chips ($2) with Abram’s Queso ($2.05) , which was a warm white cheese sauce with red peppers and cilantro. They made for a nice appetizer.

Morales still has the best margaritas in Lincoln. We ordered two Abram’s Margaritas ($10.39/each) on the rocks. They’re made with Don Julio Tequila. The margarita menu features more than 20 choices served blended or on the rocks. They start at $12 and are served in disposable plastic cups. Grade: A-

Atmosphere

Clean, fresh and modern is the best way to describe Agave. The order counter is at the entrance. Once through the line, patrons enter an expansive dining area dotted with white tables and chairs on a concrete floor. Pendant lights hang throughout the large room, which can seat 80 to 100. On the east wall is a giant black-and-white photo of agave plants flanked by colorful rugs. There are TVs located high up the walls around the perimeter. The west wall features a counter with napkins, hot sauce, tableware, etc. With all the hard surfaces and open spaces, it can get noisy when it’s busy. Grade: B+

Service

Agave is fast casual, meaning no table service. Patrons begin with selecting an entree (burrito, tacos, etc.) and then the ingredients for it. The line moves quickly and efficiently. At the end, a patron orders a drink, pays and either waits for the drink to be prepared or comes back for it when it’s ready. On our visit, I walked our food to the table while my wife waited and followed with our margaritas. Our burritos were served on sturdy, disposable paper plates. Utensils, found at a counter in the dining room, were plastic. Grade: B+

Specialty diets

The menu includes a vegetarian option ($7.25) for burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, etc., with guacamole as the substitute for the meat. Agave uses flour tortillas for its burritos, so gluten-free diners will want to opt for a bowl at the same price. Gluten-free patrons also can choose crispy corn instead of flour tortillas for their tacos. Grade: B

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s written restaurant reviews for Ground Zero since 1998.

