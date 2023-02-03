The new B&T’s Diner is the kind of restaurant you tend to find in a small town, but in this case it’s making its home in the middle of Lincoln.

Located at 4700 Vine St., where Taco John’s used to be next to the auto parts store, B&T’s is a cafe primarily specializing in breakfast and lunch, the kind of eatery – along with bar and grills – that is often found in small towns.

I love small-town cafes, and I often seek them out when traveling. They are known for offering familiar fare, with occasional twists. Portions generally are generous and reasonably priced.

That’s the case with B&T’s Diner.

Owned by Barbara Selwyn, the cafe opened Dec. 3 with a limited menu until it gets its feet under it. Selwyn hopes to have the full menu in place by April 1. You can find/see the full menu on B&T’s Facebook page under the “About” section.

The current, limited menu features common breakfast items – omelets, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, etc. (starting at $3.99) – and, for lunch, burgers and sandwiches ($7.99 to $10.99). The cafe offers daily breakfast, lunch and, on Friday and Saturdays when it stays open until 8 p.m., dinner specials.

B&T’s is named for Selwyn, who has been cooking for 30 years, and her fiance, Tio. The cafe is the realization of Selwyn’s dream. She earned a culinary degree in Mitchell, South Dakota, and came to Lincoln in 2007.

If her delicious, crispy hash browns remind you of some you enjoyed before, that’s because her resume includes a stint at the former T&R’s Garden on Cornhusker Highway. T&R’s served the city’s best hash browns.

Selwyn worked at Red Fox Steak House & Lounge prior to opening B&T’s. Her goal with the new cafe is to serve hearty and tasty homestyle entrees made from scratch. Recent daily specials have included favorites such as the hot beef sandwich, meatloaf and chicken alfredo.

“I cook from the heart,” she told me.

Food

I stopped in twice over the past two weeks for breakfast and went home quite full and satisfied.

My first visit I enjoyed a three-egg omelet stuffed with sausage and topped with cheese ($8.99). It came with a side of those crispy hash browns, which I highly recommend trying, and two pieces of toast.

On the second visit, I had two pancakes (made from a homemade batter), an egg and three sausage links ($8.99). I should have ordered just one pancake – it was that filling.

Coffee ($1.95) comes in bottomless mugs and breakfast is available all day.

The current menu features nearly 20 breakfast choices and 10 lunch items. Selwyn said the chicken fried steak served with hash browns ($9.99), homemade biscuits and gravy ($4.99) and steak Philly with fries ($8.99) have been the best sellers.

The new menu will be considerably larger, Selwyn said, and will include salads, dinner options (including sirloin and T-bone steaks) and more sandwiches. Selwyn also plans to install a pizza oven and serve pies in remembrance of her fiance’s pizza-loving son, who died last year. The goal, she said, is to eventually be open until 8 p.m. daily. Grade: B+

Atmosphere

The cafe looks the way it did as a Taco John’s. The front counter is still there but not used. The dining room is filled with booths, tables and chairs in a rust/brown/orange/yellow color scheme left over from the fast-food restaurant. You can still see where the salsa bar used to be. Wall decor is limited with a framed “Rocky” movie poster, a Coca-Cola sign and “B” and “T” letters. Selwyn said she plans to remodel as time goes along, but, for now, it’s comfortable and serviceable. Grade: C

Service

Staff members are friendly and welcoming, offering “hellos” as you arrive and telling you to sit down and make yourself comfortable. If Selwyn’s not in the kitchen, you’ll find her out chatting with customers and refilling coffees. On my first visit, a cold Monday morning, Selwyn was by herself. She took my order, cooked and delivered it in a timely fashion. On my next visit, she was gone but had two staffers, including her son, cooking in the kitchen. Again, it went well. Both times, it wasn’t crazy busy, with just three or four occupied tables. Grade: A

Specialty diets

Plenty of choices available for breakfast for vegetarians, ranging from eggs, hash browns, oatmeal and more. There’s a veggie omelet with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese for $9.99. Lunch is a different story with no veggie selections/sandwiches on the limited menu. Selwyn plans to include salads and more veggie options on the full menu. There are four gluten-free options on the limited menu – two breakfast and two lunch entrees. Grade: C

