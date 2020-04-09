You are the owner of this article.
Dining hall employee at UNL is first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus
An employee of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was one of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced at the mayor’s press briefing Thursday.

The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized and is isolating at home, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.

She had not had contact with students since March 30, Reed said.

“The University is working with the county health department to notify anyone she may have had contact with,” Reed said.

UNL posted a brief statement on its website Thursday, providing few details but urging students to visit its COVID-19 website for safety and health protocols regarding exposure.

“Those directly impacted will be notified through private communications,” the statement said.

Cather Dining Hall is the only dining hall still open on campus, Reed said.

