'Digging through the bins' — Olsson challenges employees in companywide Lego contest

An Oklahoma City employee’s family won the top prize, creating a sprawling park cut by a river, surrounded by a railroad and dominated by a five-story play structure.

Cole’s dream of a new Williamsburg Park landed her in the top five.

But so did TerMaat’s, the non-engineer. He had secret weapons — his 8-year-old Sam, 5-year-old Max and a tens of thousands of well-used Legos.

“We build Legos almost daily. We’ll sit down, all three of us, and start digging through the bins.”

But they never know what they’re building until they start. “We have so many pieces and we don’t know even what pieces we have. We’re like, ‘I can use this piece to do that.’”

That’s how it started with this build. They pulled a tree out of the bin, and some brown pieces, and decided the playground needed a treehouse. They pulled a piece of an airplane, and decided the playground needed an airplane playhouse.

“We wanted to do something that was not just traditional. We were more inspired by the pieces we found. They’d spark something in our imagination and we’d build from that.”