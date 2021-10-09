DHHS 'Let's Talk' listening tour to come to Lincoln

The director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting his annual "Let's Talk" state wide tour beginning Oct. 14.

Tony Green will be in Lincoln on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall, from 6-8 p.m.

Green will make a total of eight stops around Nebraska on his tour, where he will listen to people's ideas and concerns regarding the division. Stops include Beatrice, Omaha, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Kearney and Papillion.

The division serves over 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental or intellectual disabilities and encourages anyone who receives these services to attend one of the meetings, according to a news release.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

