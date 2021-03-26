DHHS announces Federal Retail Pharmacy sites in Nebraska open COVID vaccine up to 18 and older

Beginning Monday, Nebraskans 18 and older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies statewide that are participating the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
The doses are in addition to the weekly allocation of vaccinations being distributed by the state's 19 public health districts, according to an email from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Past requirements on ages, health conditions and critical infrastructure worker status are being lifted in a new directed health measure that takes effect Monday morning. It will allow Nebraskans in one county or health district to sign up for an appointment in another, as long as vaccine availability exists, in an attempt to expedite distribution across the state.
While Lincoln and Omaha work through older residents, any adult can get vaccine in some parts of the state
The list of participating pharmacies in the state is:
* Albion: Wells Drug.
* Alliance: Alliance Community Pharmacy.
* Ashland: Ashland Pharmacy Inc.
* Beatrice: Clabaugh Pharmacy.
* Bellevue: Bellevue Medical Center Pharmacy.
* Blair: Walmart.
* Chadron: Walmart.
* Columbus: Walmart.
* Crete: Walmart.
* David City: David City Discount Pharmacy.
* Emerson: Emerson Apothecary.
* Fairbury: Walmart.
* Fremont: Walmart.
* Geneva: Weaver Pharmacy.
* Grand Island: Hy-Vee.
* Hastings: Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy, Keith’s Drive In Drug, Walmart.
* Kearney: Medicap Pharmacy, Walmart.
* Lexington: Walmart.
* Lincoln: Relycare Pharmacy, Hy-Vee (50th and O streets).
* Loup City: Loup City RX Shoppe.
* McCook: Walmart.
* Nebraska City: Walmart.
* Norfolk: Walmart.
* North Platte: Walmart.
* Ogallala: Walmart.
* Omaha: Medicine Man Pharmacy, Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy, Think Aksarben, ViaRx, Hy-Vee (three locations).
* O'Neill: O’Neill Family Pharmacy.
* Ord: Anderson Pharmacy.
* Papillion: Hy-Vee.
* Scottsbluff: Walmart.
* South Sioux City: Walmart.
* Tekamah: Tekamah Drug Company.
* Wayne: Providence Medical Center.
* Wisner: Wisner Apothecary.
* York: Walmart.