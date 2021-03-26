DHHS announces Federal Retail Pharmacy sites in Nebraska open COVID-19 vaccine up to 18 and older

Beginning Monday, Nebraskans 18 and older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies statewide that are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.

The doses are in addition to the weekly allocation of vaccinations being distributed by the state's 19 public health districts, according to an email from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Past requirements on ages, health conditions and critical infrastructure worker status are being lifted in a new directed health measure that takes effect Monday morning. It will allow Nebraskans in one county or health district to sign up for an appointment in another, as long as vaccine availability exists, in an attempt to expedite distribution across the state.

Last week the state officially moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination program, which qualified people 50 and older for a shot. But some health districts were able to go much further down the list.

In the district covered by Public Health Solutions, including Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Thayer and Fillmore counties, people 18 and over were able to sign up for clinics beginning Thursday.