Devoted volunteers endeavor to place headstones on graves for children at Wyuka

Two dozen of her relatives are buried here.

An uncle who died in World War II is buried in Soldiers Circle. She and Lorre help clean the stones there before Memorial Day.

Her parents are here. Her grandparents and aunts and uncles and a few cousins, too.

When her 21-year-old daughter Chelsey died of a genetic disorder in 2006, they buried her in Section 22, alongside her grandparents.

Mary is 74. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High and went to the Lincoln School of Commerce and became a legal assistant. For the last 30 years of her career, she worked as a stockbroker. When she retired nine years ago, she had time.

Wyuka was the natural place to spend it.

She and Lorre clean the white stones in Soldiers Circle. Mary is treasurer of the foundation board and helps with fundraising.

This month, she’s been busy with fellow volunteers cleaning artificial flowers. They collect the bouquets from graves in early June and store them in plastic bags over the winter — anything left behind that is not in a vase.

They sort them by color and spread them across tables in the stables. In a few weeks, the public can come and take them.

