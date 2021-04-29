Developers eyeing extended TIF payback for Sharp Building and Vine Street projects in Lincoln

The Sharp Building project, which includes renovation and rehabilitation of the 16-story building at 13th and N streets and the possible conversion of some of the upper floors to apartments, would occur as part of a second phase, after the new apartment building is built. A potential third phase includes construction of a city parking garage with more than 700 spaces.

According to documents submitted to the Planning Department, the 20-year TIF payback period for the Sharp Building project "would contribute to the financial viability and overall feasibility" of the plan because it will occur over several years, which limits the TIF funds that would be available in the early years of the project.

The 25th and Vine project would include 36 apartments in two buildings, six of which will be designated as affordable. The estimated cost of the project is a little over $4.1 million, with about $900,000 of that coming from TIF.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said that with a 15-year payback on TIF, the city only would have asked for four of the apartments to be affordable units, but it was able to negotiate two more in exchange for supporting the 20-year payback period.