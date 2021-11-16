 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Detour planned for westbound Nebraska 2 traffic on Thursday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Detour planned for westbound Nebraska 2 traffic on Thursday

  • 0

The Lincoln South Beltway is a 4-lane freeway under construction near the city of Lincoln, NE. It will eventually link US Highway 77 in the west and Nebraska Highway 2 in the east. The project is being built by Hawkins construction and is being substantially funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Construction began in March of 2020, and is scheduled to be open to traffic in April of 2023. In this video, you can see that steel girders have been placed as well as decking and rebar for the bridge carrying northbound US-77 traffic over the beltway. Additionally, the mse retaining walls and piles have been installed for the bridge carrying 54th street over the beltway. Work is ongoing on the east interchange as temporary paving has been installed to carry N-2 traffic while the existing eastbound lanes are removed and reconstructed.

I am not in any way officially involved with the project. I am only making these videos for fun and public education.

Music used in this video courtesy of the Youtube Audio Library.

Thanks a lot for watching. If you want to see more of these updates, feel free to subscribe!

#Lincoln #SouthBeltway #Construction

Contact:

Email: lincolnsouthbeltway@gmail.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thefourfoot?fan_landing=true

324

For one day, Nebraska Department of Transportation crews will close Nebraska 2 to westbound traffic through the South Beltway construction area.

On Thursday, westbound traffic will be detoured off Nebraska 2 at the Bennet interchange to follow a posted detour route that extends north on 148th Street to O Street and then back to Nebraska 2 via 84th Street.

State roads officials said the one-day closure is necessary to complete work that will tie in the lanes currently used for Nebraska 2 traffic with the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street.

Commuters in the city of Lincoln should anticipate increased traffic volume, including truck traffic, on southbound 84th Street while the detour is posted.

Roads officials plan roundabout for another busy Nebraska intersection

In a news release, officials said the work should be completed in one day.

Currently, traffic on Nebraska 2 flows head-to-head through the construction area.

Third suspect charged in South Beltway construction thefts, court filings show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News