Detour planned for westbound Nebraska 2 traffic on Thursday

For one day, Nebraska Department of Transportation crews will close Nebraska 2 to westbound traffic through the South Beltway construction area.

On Thursday, westbound traffic will be detoured off Nebraska 2 at the Bennet interchange to follow a posted detour route that extends north on 148th Street to O Street and then back to Nebraska 2 via 84th Street.

State roads officials said the one-day closure is necessary to complete work that will tie in the lanes currently used for Nebraska 2 traffic with the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street.

Commuters in the city of Lincoln should anticipate increased traffic volume, including truck traffic, on southbound 84th Street while the detour is posted.

In a news release, officials said the work should be completed in one day.

Currently, traffic on Nebraska 2 flows head-to-head through the construction area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.