Despite youth and a broken hand, Lincoln 14-year-old becomes youngest IMCA Sportmod rookie of the year

"This year, since we already know what we’re doing, we’ll take apart everything and replace what we need to," Cade said.

While everything from preparing the car in the offseason to actually racing can turn into a grind at times, both father and son have enjoyed every minute of it.

"It’ll be worth it in the end because we enjoy working on it together," Matt said.

Matt's background in racing largely parallels his son's. From a young age, he said he remembers being around the track and watching races. At the age of 13, he was competing behind the wheel.

The knowledge passed down from father to son on everything from engine-and-body work to driving has made a difference in his development as a driver, Cade said.

"He plays a big role, I look up to him quite a bit," he said. "He’s the reason I’m in the sport and I'm so thankful to have an amazing dad that allows me to learn from him."

His run to rookie of the year included a broken hand he suffered while driving with just six weeks left in the season.

The injury didn't seem to have any effect on Cade's racing, though, thanks to a cast that was formed specifically to allow him to grip the steering wheel.