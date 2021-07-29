Despite the heat, Husker fans turn out to meet players and coaches at Fan Day

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, Amber Hafer and her family booked it from their vacation spot at Lake of the Ozarks to make it to Memorial Stadium by 5:30 p.m.

"We dumped our stuff in the house, dumped grandma in the driveway and headed straight here," said Hafer, a resident of Omaha.

Normally, leaving vacation at the lake would be a bummer for a 7-year-old, but not for Hafer's son Jace, who is a Husker "super fan," as his mom put it.

Jace had been waiting more than a year to enter Memorial Stadium for the first time, after his mom's promises to take him to a game in 2020 were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We used to come down here during quarantine and just take pictures outside," she said. "That's how obsessed he is."

The Hafers were in Lincoln for Nebraska football's Fan Day, an annual event where fans are welcomed on to the field at Memorial Stadium to greet and get autographs from their favorite players and coaches.

Though Jace had memorized the roster for this fall's team ahead of time, it was quarterback Adrian Martinez he was most eager to see. He brought a jersey along for the quarterback to sign.