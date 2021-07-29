Despite the heat, Husker fans turn out to meet players and coaches at Fan Day

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, Amber Hafer and her family booked it from their vacation spot at Lake of the Ozarks to make it to Memorial Stadium by 5:30 p.m.
"We dumped our stuff in the house, dumped grandma in the driveway and headed straight here," said Hafer, a resident of Omaha.
Normally, leaving vacation at the lake would be a bummer for a 7-year-old, but not for Hafer's son Jace, who is a Husker "super fan," as his mom put it.
Jace had been waiting more than a year to enter Memorial Stadium for the first time, after his mom's promises to take him to a game in 2020 were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We used to come down here during quarantine and just take pictures outside," she said. "That's how obsessed he is."
The Hafers were in Lincoln for Nebraska football's Fan Day, an annual event where fans are welcomed on to the field at Memorial Stadium to greet and get autographs from their favorite players and coaches.
Though Jace had memorized the roster for this fall's team ahead of time, it was quarterback Adrian Martinez he was most eager to see. He brought a jersey along for the quarterback to sign.
He seemed a bit shy as he approached Martinez. When the quarterback signed the jersey, Jace smiled sheepishly, still star struck as he walked away.
This year, fans were asked only to bring one item for Husker players and coaches to sign, to limit contact between people for health and safety reasons.
Another change that came to Fan Day 2021 was keeping a meet-and-greet with coach Scott Frost limited to fans eighth grade and younger. Approximately 250 children were randomly chosen to wait in Frost's line on the north side of the stadium. Parents signed up for the lottery online ahead of time.
Players and coaches were seated in the west end of the stadium in the shade, smiling and taking selfies with fans who brought everything from foam fingers to home decor signs to be autographed.
In the longest line, the one designated for quarterbacks, was Dan Kavan, of Omaha, who tossed a football back and forth with his son Asher and daughter Audrey while waiting for their turn.
Asher, 5, and Audrey, 4, had been selected to stand in Frost's line. Their mom, Amber Kavan, said she "ran around screaming" when she found out they had been chosen.
"I think I was more excited than the kids," she said. "It's good to be back."
Payton Buckmaster, event management specialist for Nebraska Athletics, said that while planning the event this year, staff took both the weather and COVID-19 levels into precaution.
For the latter, watching the number of cases and mask mandates was part of "staying proactive" before the event, he said.
"We sort of played it by ear," Buckmaster said.
Because the event was outdoors, masks were not required.
For fans like the Hafers and Kavans, waiting out the hot weather and long lines was worth it to step onto the field after a year off. And for Buckmaster and his team, the logistical challenges were worth it, too.
"Seeing these reactions is the best part," Buckmaster said. "Especially kids -- they idolize these people on TV, but now they get to see their heroes in real life."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com